UK Black Pride 2024: Everything you need to know

UK Black Pride is just days away now. The annual event has officially become the world’s largest celebration for LGBTQI+ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American, and Middle Eastern descent.

The free event, which started in 2005, has grown from year to year. What started as a handful of people traveling to Southend-on-Sea has grown into a celebration welcoming thousands and thousands of people. The 2023 event was a historic one welcoming more than 25,000 people to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford.

2024 will be the 19th celebration. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is UK Black Pride?

The annual event will take place on Sunday 11 August 2024 between 12pm and 8pm.

Where is it taking place?

UK Black Pride is returning to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

What’s the theme for 2024?

The theme for the event this year is ‘Freedom and Justice’. UK Black Pride has said this year’s event is “a celebration of our right to love freely, live authentically, and be unapologetically ourselves.”

Who is performing?

The event will be hosted by Lianne Sanderson, Thanyia Moore, and Rikki Beadle-Blair.

Taking to the main stage of UK Black Pride will be Remi and Tayo, Aka Kelzz, Bollyqueer, Bombay Mami, Lorna Gee, 2Traxx, and more. “From electrifying music to inspiring messages, this lineup is sure to keep you dancing and uplifted all day long,” organisers have said.

What else will be going on?

Meanwhile, on the Community stage, there will be Madame Gandhi, Livia Kojo Alour, Dakari Love, as well as many others. There will also be a talk about Navigating LGBTQIA+ Rights and Identities in Southwest Asia and North Africa as well as the situations in Congo and the Sudan, and more.

Once more the event will also see a range of community stalls and workshops.

Is there an after party?

There is indeed. The official UK Black Pride afterparty will take place at HERE at Outernet on Sunday 11 August from 10pm. The lineup includes Talia Goddess, Tayylor Made, Janelle Wynter, Ryan Lovell, DIBS, Gin, and others. Tickets are available here.

Follow along for more details.