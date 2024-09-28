The Refuge Manchester restaurant review: A stylish haven that lives up to its name

Nestled in the heart of Manchester, The Refuge offers a welcome respite from the city’s bustle. During Manchester Pride, a friend and I quite literally took refuge inside this culinary gem within the stunning Kimpton Clocktower Hotel, away from the hustle of festivies for an hour or two.

The ambiance immediately impressed us. Perfect lighting – soft enough for intimacy, yet bright enough to read the menu – created an ideal setting for dates. Upbeat yet unobtrusive ambient music complemented the atmosphere beautifully, striking just the right balance between lively and relaxing.

The tapas-style menu caters to diverse tastes, making it perfect for mixed groups. Standout vegetarian options like plump oyster mushrooms (£8.50) and flavourful linguine (£13.00) satisfied my companion, while the 12oz ribeye steak (£39.00) was possibly the best I’ve ever had – weeks later, I’m still thinking about its perfect char and buttery tenderness. Local touches, like flatbread from a Manchester bakery, showcased The Refuge’s commitment to the community.

Roast platter (Image: Provided)

Our waiter, Ebony, enhanced the experience with her warmth and expertise. Her wine and dish recommendations were spot-on, and her down-to-earth charm made us feel like regulars rather than first-time visitors. We almost wanted to invite her to join us for dinner.

The Refuge’s elegant yet relaxed vibe attracts a diverse crowd. We observed queer couples enjoying romantic evenings, and a family celebrating a birthday, everyone enjoying the experience in harmony.

The Refuge has a very impressive granite bar (Image: Provided)

From the 40-foot granite bar serving craft ales to the sun-drenched covered Winter Garden perfect for afternoon tea, The Refuge offers something for every occasion. New head chef Cameron Tetlow has crafted a menu that marries global influences with British classics. Hearty mains like braised beef cheek with butterscotch celeriac sit comfortably alongside locally inspired sides. Dogs are also welcome, with the restataurant providing four-legged pals their own “dog roast bowl”.

With its perfect blend of ambiance, cuisine, and service, The Refuge lives up to its name – providing a welcoming haven for all who enter. Whether you’re seeking a romantic dinner, a lively night out, or simply a moment of calm amid the urban bustle, this Manchester gem delivers.