Hayden Panettiere’s cause of death is confirmed by coroner

Hayden Panettiere died from the toxic effects of a combination of drugs, according to a newly released report from the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The Heroes, Nashville and Scream actor died aged 36 on 16 August after emergency services were called to a residence in Greenville, South Carolina.

The coroner’s office confirmed on Tuesday (22 September) that the cause of death was the “toxic effects” of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol and Quetiapine. Her death was classified as an accident.

What happened at the scene of Hayden Panettiere’s death?

Panettiere was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest after a 911 call was made at approximately 1:51pm local time. Emergency medical personnel attempted to resuscitate her using advanced cardiac life support measures, but she was pronounced dead at 2:32pm.

A post-mortem examination found no signs of trauma that contributed to her death. The coroner’s office and Greenville Police Department had previously said the investigation was continuing.

Police had initially been called after an acquaintance reported an unresponsive woman. According to a police report, Panettiere’s former partner Brian Hickerson and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were at the residence when officers arrived. The report said Brian showed officers a bag of medication that Panettiere had been taking.

Hickerson later addressed her death through his attorney, Sloan Ellis.

Panettiere’s father, Skip, announced her death in August

“Hayden’s death remains under investigation and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed. As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play. Out of respect for Hayden’s loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time.”

Panettiere’s father, Skip, announced her death in August.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” Skip said in a statement to ABC News. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

Panettiere had one child, daughter Kaya, whom she welcomed in 2014 with former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. In 2018, Klitschko was given full custody of Kaya while Panettiere sought treatment for addiction and postpartum depression.