The Queensbury Hotel review: Bridgerton charm in the heart of Bath

Our travels bring us to historic Bath and The Queensberry Hotel. Nestled in the heart of the city centre the property occupies four interconnected townhouses offering 29 individually designed rooms.

The Queensbury Hotel entrance (Image: Provided)

Each room has its own unique character, originally constructed by the 8th Marquess of Queensberry in 1771 and delivering a seamless blend of Georgian elegance and modern sophistication.

It was the 9th Marquess that made sure the name Queensberry went down in history being remembered for lending his name to the ‘Queensbury Rules’ that form the basis of modern boxing.

He also played a role in the downfall of the playwright Oscar Wilde following a relationship between his son and Wilde, eventually damaging the reputation of both men and ultimately leading to Wilde’s imprisonment, decline, and fall.

The 9th Marquess of Queensberry & Oscar Wilde (Images: Wikipedia/Carlo Pellegrini)

The Queensberry Hotel provides a high level of service, and a range of amenities designed to enhance the guest experience, and this is confirmed as we are welcomed by a jovial concierge who takes our bags and parks our car while we enjoy a cocktail in the stylish Old Q Bar before being shown to our room to relax before dinner.

Old Q Bar (Image: Provided)

Our room features period high ceilings, large sash windows and an original fireplace, a luxurious bathroom and sumptuous bed combined with contemporary furnishings, bespoke artwork and carefully chosen colour schemes carefully blending old and new.

Nestling in the basement and a significant highlight is its Michelin-starred restaurant Chris Cleghorn at The Olive Tree.

Dish from the Michelin-starred restaurant, The Olive Tree (Image: Provided)

Known for its innovative approach to British cuisine, the restaurant uses the best locally sourced produce with a focus on sustainability and freshness and offers a range of tasting menus that showcase their creativity and skill.

All served by friendly, attentive staff and accompanied by a carefully curated wine list.

Dish from the Michelin-starred restaurant, The Olive Tree (Image: Provided)

The Queensberry Hotel’s central location makes it an ideal base for exploring the historic city of Bath.

The city is famous for one of the best-preserved Roman Baths in the world, while Bath Abbey is a stunning example of Gothic architecture dating back to the 7th century.

And Bath’s Georgian architecture can be enjoyed walking around Royal Crescent and The Circus, all offering an insight to Bath’s rich cultural heritage.

Roman Baths (Image: Pexels by Rachel Claire)

The reason for our visit to Bath is to explore the location of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, as much of its scandal and drama is set in the city, which is standing in for a Regency-era London.

No other UK location has quite so many densely packed Bridgerton filming locations.

Bath (Image: Pexels by Jocelyn Erskine-Kellie)

Here, you can snoop around where the ladies have their dresses fitted (The Modiste), where Eloise and Penelope enjoy gossiping, and even stroll past Lady Danbury’s townhouse.

Whether guests are visiting for a romantic getaway, a cultural exploration, or simply to unwind, The Queensberry Hotel is a great choice with its combination of Georgian charm and modern amenities provides guests with a unique and luxurious experience.

See The Queensberry Hotel website for more information.