Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay gives you both: a versatile paradise of party and peace

There’s an Ibiza for everybody. Whether you are raving over in San Antonio, shimmying away at Glitterbox at superclub Hï until sunrise or heading north for a hike before ending the day with a sound bath, Ibiza is genuinely the place where everybody can find themselves. Me, I like to combine both worlds. I love to dip my toe in the clubs and get messy with the best of them, but when I am done in the disco, I am more than partial to a dose of luxury. And in Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay, I have truly found my White Island yin and yang.

The entrance to the hotel is unassuming but tells an exquisite story: a low-ceilinged lobby offers an intimate arrival before the white and light grey wood interior with its subdued lighting opens out into the blazing Ibizan sunshine, which then unfolds onto the Talamanca Bay a few metres away.

A quick change with a sea view

(Image: Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay)

Our room is not ready, so a quick change into swimwear – we’re pros at an early check-in, so we’ve packed beachwear in our hand luggage – and within minutes we’re positioned on the beach side of one of the two pools. Our server hands us margaritas, and we unfurl ourselves on the cosy double beach-bed to listen to the waves lapping at the beach and to people-watch as joggers, dog walkers and other Ibiza revellers wander past along the promenade.

The white walls of the hotel hug the pool area, glistening in the summer light. When we check into our generous room on the first floor, we discover a long private terrace that proves to be the ultimate morning sun trap. The room is spacious and tastefully decorated, embracing the openness and serenity of the surrounding bay that it overlooks.

(Image: Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay)

Close enough to the party, far enough to unwind

For those not familar with Ibiza’s Talamanca Bay, it really is one of the island’s more recent desirable destinations. Twenty years ago, the area was a vast stretch of dusty fields, and was generally overlooked by those heading to Pacha and the hotels that line the bay facing Ibiza town. But with the gradual upscaling of the island, Talamanca Bay has seen a boom, with new restaurants, bars and hotels popping up with fervour.

While far enough away to feel separate from the bedlam of Ibiza Old Town, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay is the perfect location for tapping in and out of the wild side of the island with ease, being close enough to access the buzzing nightlife in just 10 minutes by car. But on this trip, we’re here to do very little, and the hotel very easily facilitates that.

(Image: Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay)

Wined, dined and slept like kings

We enjoy dinner in the brand’s eponymously titled main restaurant, Nobu, opting to be surprised by the chef’s Omakase menu. We are served portions of blood-red tuna sashimi so melt-in-the-mouth fresh that I’d believe it if you told me they had been plucked straight from the waters of Talamanca. As the plates come and go, we sip on stellar wines as recommended by our waiter and partake in a local gin – or three. Nightfall comes and we head to our room where we slide into a sublimely comfortable bed. The sensation of the silky sheets against our skin soon sends us into a soothing slumber.

The next day is spent pretty much as the day before – and the day after that too – sinking into the poolside beds as we enjoy a very chilled bottle of Laurent-Perrier while absorbing the inimitable vibes of the White Island’s sun and sea.

To find out more about Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay, you can visit their official website.

This is a feature appearing in Attitude’s November/December 2024 issue.