Hôtel Rochechouart in Paris review: Simple and refined splendour

The Eiffel Tower gleams in the distance as I settle into a seat in the exclusive and secluded sanctuary of the Maggie Rooftop at the Hôtel Rochechouart.

The fruity Peachball cocktail freshly placed in front of me helps take the edge off a long day’s travelling. A couple of the finger food dishes (grilled pastrami on toast and grilled satay prawns – both delicious) on offer here helps satisfies a literal hunger.

Hôtel Rochechaout rooftop Maggie’s Restaurant (Image: Romain Ricard)

Situated high above the bustling streets of Montmartre, and with a view of all of Paris before me, I feel a welcome sense of peace and relaxation wash over me as I begin to plan the next few days.

Located at the foot of the hillside community of Montmartre, the Hôtel Rochechouart combines classic Art Deco stylings with a modern twist. It has a delightful old age feel to it, almost as if you’ve stepped back in time to a simpler, elegant, and more romantic time.

The Art Deco exterior of Hôtel Rochechouart (Image: Hervé Goluza)

The design is immaculate, the colours subtle, and the details exquisite. The redesign is due to the architect-decorator duo Festen who have revived the splendour and elegance of the Belle Époque style.

I have the pleasure of enjoying a Grand Junior Suite, one of the 105 rooms on offer. I’m welcomed into the bedroom of the suite with its soft and comfortable king size bed. A small toilet cubicle is off to the right.

Guest room at Hôtel Rochechouart (Image: Léa Martinez)

The room features gorgeous bay windows that open up to allow the sounds of Paris to come flooding in. Past the bedroom is the main bathroom equipped with rustic features, marble stone, and mosaic tiled floor leading on to the living room.

This comes with a decent-sized wardrobe as well as a large curved sofa of plush burnt orange and a small balcony, perfect for living your Moulin Rouge fantasy. If of interest, the real-life Moulin Rouge is down the road from the hotel.

Suite’s sitting room at Hôtel Rochechouart (Image: Léa Martinez)

The room also comes equipped with the usual amenities such as a coffee machine and the bathroom makes exclusive use of refreshing Soins Colombo’s fig and fennel products.

In 2023 the Hôtel Rochechouart was awarded the Clef Verte label meaning the hotel meets various commitments to sustainable business practices. Here, this means fresh and local ingredients such as coffee roasted in Paris and honey Orso’s friend Laurent Simon in the Oise region.

View from a Hôtel Rochechouart room (Image: Léa Martinez)

The hotel, owned by Orso, is one of seven in the city. All have been recently renovated and put an emphasis on authenticity as well as simplicity.

This ethos is evident from the decor of the rooms with their warm tones, as well as their service.

Breakfast, served from 7am to 10am, is low key and simple. The obvious croissants are available with a small selection of cereals, yoghurt, fruit, and continental meats and cheeses, as well as coffee and tea.

Breakfast at Hôtel Rochechouart (Image: Provided)

Where other hotels seemingly choose to try and offer you everything under the sun first thing in the morning, Orso’s refrained approach of focusing on essentials is welcome.

Service here is friendly, another focus of the Orso chain, helping guests ease into what could be a new locale. It’s top notch. Returning back from a day’s excursion I reported to the front desk that I had noticed a leak in the shower that morning.

Entrance to Hôtel Rochechouart (Image: Ludovic Balay)

I had barely returned to my room and put my bags down when there was a knock on the door and someone was there to sort it out.

Just a short walk away from the Pigalle and Anvers metro stations guests are mere minutes away from the main attractions of Paris. It’s a short ride into the city centre.

Hôtel Rochechouart (Image: Hervé Goluza)

For those who prefer to travel on foot, it’s perfectly do-able. And located the foot of Montmartre you don’t have to venture far to enjoy expansive views of the city from the Basilica du Sacré-Cœur and the delights of the area.

As Hôtel Rochechouart encourages on the website: “Like the artists, the curious and the adventurers from all over the world who have flocked here over the years, why not put down your suitcases at this legendary address.”

For more information, visit the official Hôtel Rochechouart website.

