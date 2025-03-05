New research reveals the cheapest and most expensive dates to travel this spring

Winter is almost over and that means warmer climes are ever closer. With a spring in our step, we look at the best dates to travel and what destinations are trending for 2025.

When is the cheapest time to book flights? According to the Expedia Spring Travel Outlook, the cheapest days to book a flight are 18, 29 and 30 May. Buyer beware, however: the period of 3-5 April is the most expensive.

When is the best time to book flights?

In Expedia’s 2025 Air Hacks Report, they advise to book on a Sunday, which could save you up to 22% versus booking on a Friday. They also share that January is the cheapest month to fly and July is the most expensive. And that the average ticket price has shot up 1.5% for economy tickets, while premium passengers are spending 2% then 2024.

The travel booking platform’s Spring Outlook report also highlights that the British public appear to be planning trips further afield this spring, with a top 10 list of long-haul destinations showing an uptick in searches during this winter period compared with 2024’s.

Gothenburg skyline (Image: Unsplash/Jonas Jacobsson)

These include three lesser-known locations in Japan. With a weakened yen, people are researching Fukuoka (175%), Nagoya (150%) and Okinawa (+140%). And Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (+145%) and Hawaii’s Maui (+135%) are also peaking people’s interests.

Though there are still plenty of short haul breaks on the list too – including Sweden’s Gothenburg, which topped the list with a staggering 410% uplift in searches this winter. Olbia, Italy (+155%), Heraklion, Greece (+125%) and Tallinn, Estonia (+125%) are also in the top 10. At number nine is Basel, Switzerland – which we are guessing might be due to a certain song contest…

Alexander Nevsky Cathedral viewed from Niguliste Museum Tallinn, Estonia (Image: Attitude/Markus Bidaux)

Which are the best UK city breaks?

For those looking to holiday in the UK, alternative cities, towns and villages are top of the pick of the best UK city breaks.

Norwich is topping the UK trending destinations list with an increase of 95%. Lincoln is up next at 90%, while Cumbria and Newquay both had an increase of 85%, offering a blend of rich history, striking landmarks, and scenic landscapes.

“Brits are swapping short spring breaks for long haul holidays, thanks to the favourable Bank Holiday schedule,” says Melanie Fish, a spokesperson for Expedia Brands.

“Easter and the May public holidays are close together, meaning fewer days of annual leave are needed to enjoy a long-haul getaway. Fukuoka and Nagoya in Japan are topping the trending list for Brits, along with Hawaii and Rio de Janeiro. For those looking to save, skip the peak dates and travel at the end of May, or save hundreds of pounds by bundling your flights and hotel on Expedia, especially when heading to beach destinations like Tenerife and Heraklion.”