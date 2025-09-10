The Barcelona EDITION review: Breathtaking sunset views and luxurious finishings

As I approached the Barcelona EDITION, located in El Born, the city’s creative hub in the centre of the famed Ciutat Vella district, I was initially struck by its relatively unassuming exterior. The hotel is fronted by sleek glass walls which I’m later told were designed to act as an “urban mirror”, reflecting the classic gothic architecture of the area.

Once I stepped through the doors however, it was like walking into another Barcelona altogether – something much more akin to the glamorous, contemporary metropolis the Catalan capital is renowned to be. The lobby’s high ceilings and spacious, swish layout immediately put you at ease as you await your check-in, and a generous lounge and bar area would later prove to be an ideal space to work from. A keen eye will spot nods to Catalan masters, Salvador Dalí and Antoni Gaudí, tastefully dotted throughout the hotel’s interior.

The rooms are plush, complete with salubrious soft furnishing like a faux-fur throw, which completes the bed linen, and remote controlled curtains which slid around the room’s corner window in the morning to reveal an already bustling city beneath us.

Although simple in design, the hotel includes some extravagent finishings, such as ornate gold fixtures in the bathroom and Le Labo toiletries which really elevate the space and help to justify its five star rating.

The jewel in the crown here is undoubtedly the hotel’s rooftop poolside bar and restaurant however. Aptly and simply titled The ROOF, the space spans the entire perimeter of the top floor. On one side you’ll find a generous selection of loungers and seating arrangements, boasting views of the breathtaking Barcelona vista. I opted to switch off for a few hours here with a novel but I spotted a couple of patrons lounging with their laptops too.

Around the next corner you’ll find a modest pool, perfect for a quick dip to cool down beneath the scorching summer sunshine or enjoy a beer as you wade through the water, taking in the views. Rooftop bars are ten a penny in a city like this but many of my native friends highlighted the EDITION’s roof as being home to the best views for sunset, and sitting there, basking in the orange glow of the evening sun I couldn’t help but see why.

The ROOF also has an extensive food menu, serving Mediterranean classics like Iberian ham croquettes, cured meats and cheese boards, and oysters. Timings didn’t allow for me to sample the weekend brunch menu but it certainly looked tantalising as well.

For a distinctly moodier affair, a trip to The Punch Room is essential. Located via a striking spiral staircase in the hotel’s lobby, this dimly lit cocktail lounge is perfect for an intimate evening with a special someone or perhaps to enjoy a solo tipple before stepping out into the city to meet friends, as I did. A very helpful bartender by the name of Katerina helped me select the Midnight Punch, a delectable concoction made using Grey Goose vodka, sherry, and orange sherbet. It also incorporates cold brew coffee to give it that energising kick needed before heading out to enjoy the vibrant queer nightlife of Eixample.

The hotel also boasts a gym and an events space. With rates starting from €375 per night, including breakfast, it’s not on the cheap end but, of course, no five-star hotel is. From the EDITION’s relaxing and grand interior design, its prime location, and its delightful, helpful staff, it still feels like genuine value for money.

But if you find the price of a room to be prohibitive, a trip up to The ROOF for drinks at sunset would still be a worthy stop along any tour of Barcelona.