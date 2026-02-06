Why Tom Daley crocheted hearts for a woman walking Britain’s coastline in her wife’s memory

When Tracey Howe, a winner at the 2025 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, set out to walk Britain’s coastline, it was an act of remembrance. Her wife, Angela, died of blood cancer in 2023, and the year-long trek became a way to move through grief while raising funds for organisations that carried her family through the hardest days of their lives. From November 2024 to October 2025 she covered 5,000 miles in all weathers, with her determination so far raising almost £60,000 for five special charities.

Olympian Tom Daley was among those who supported Tracey’s journey, crocheting hearts for her to give out to strangers on her trek, and recording a video of support. He tells Attitude why he chose to help: “People do those things because they want to raise awareness, they want to raise money. Often people think, ‘Oh, I’m not going to make a difference,’ when actually, all of those little things add up.”

Marie Curie also forms a central part of Tracey’s fundraising

Tracey’s chosen charities reflect the stages of Angela’s illness and the support the couple needed along the way. The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre is where Angela received treatment and where Tracey saw first-hand the difference specialist cancer support can make.

Marie Curie also forms a central part of Tracey’s fundraising. As Angela’s condition worsened, Marie Curie’s night-sitting service became a lifeline for the family, allowing them a few hours of rest while trained nurses monitored Angela throughout the night. Tracey remembers how vital that time was in the final weeks: “Towards the end, when she was sleeping a lot, I’d just sit and hold her hand.”

Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel! entered the picture after Tracey’s sister-in-law was diagnosed with breast cancer. Breast Cancer Now funds research and provides practical support for people going through treatment, while CoppaFeel! focuses on early detection, especially among younger people who may not recognise the signs of breast changes or know when to get help.

Finally, brainstrust supported the couple when Angela experienced personality changes caused by a benign brain tumour. Although the tumour was not the cause of her death, the emotional strain it created was significant.

“I talked to Angela every day about our life and memories and how much I was missing her” – Tracey Howe on her late wife

These charities represent different stages of Angela’s journey, but they share the same aim: to provide care, stability and dignity during moments when families feel overwhelmed. Tracey’s decision to divide her fundraising equally between them reflects not only their collective importance but also how support is needed at every point, from diagnosis to treatment to end of life.

TraceysTrek began as one woman’s way of finding her footing again. In helping the charities that carried her family through loss to continue supporting others, it has become something that will have wide-ranging impact.

As Tracey says of her motivation along the way: “I talked to Angela every day about our life and memories and how much I was missing her. The fantastic people I met along the way and the kindness and generosity of complete strangers who helped me [kept me going].” And for everyone who has followed her journey, the message is clear: care comes in many forms, and all of it counts.

To donate to the above five charities, visit traceystrek.uk.