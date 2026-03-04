Taylor Wessing’s Barriejon Levett on surviving unemployment and why LGBTQ+ equality can’t stop at the office door

Barriejon (Bj) Levett, Business Acceptance Analyst at Taylor Wessing, hasn’t always experienced the supportive and inclusive environment he thrives in today. His story, chaptered by unexpected turns, personal challenges, and a learned appreciation for the importance of diversity, has shaped his perspective and fuels his passion for LGBTQ+ equality. He spoke to myGwork about his experience in the global law firm, and his hopes for how wider society can improve conditions for the queer community.

Bj’s early life was heavily influenced by the military. Growing up as the youngest of three children in a family with strong ties to the armed forces, he seemed destined to follow suit. “The whole family seemed to revolve around military life,” Bj recalls, adding that it was almost “expected” he would eventually join up. Following his love of ships from a young age, he applied to the Royal Navy at sixteen, eager to work as a submariner on the Trident submarines.

However, a significant obstacle loomed. “Back then it was illegal to be gay in any branch of the Forces,” Bj explains. Resigned to keeping his sexuality a secret, fate intervened in the form of a car accident. While recovering from a broken leg and hand, his mother urged him to reconsider joining the Navy, fearing the unhappiness and isolation that a closeted life would bring.

Taking his mother’s advice, Bj enrolled at Strathclyde University to study law instead. Although he enjoyed the social scene in Glasgow, he found the course unfulfilling. Working part-time at a solicitor’s office, he discovered a preference for the practical application of law over its academic study. At 22, he dropped out of university and worked in the legal sector for 15 years before being made redundant.

After struggling to find a secure job, Bj was forced to apply for Universal Credit. “I was burnt out and depressed,” he shares. “Every application I sent was rejected. I wasn’t even getting to interviews.” Living on just over £600 a month, with rent consuming the majority of it, Bj faced homelessness and a severe decline in his mental health.

One night, his feelings of hopelessness led to a terrifying moment where he considered ending his life. A phone call from a friend pulled him back from the edge. “My friend managed to somehow talk me back from the edge. Helped me find that little tiny bit of fight I had left, hidden away somewhere.”

That spark of hope led him to send out applications for any job he could find, and he was eventually approached by Taylor Wessing for a position in the Risk team.

Despite lacking direct experience in the area, Bj was drawn to the firm’s reputation and commitment to social responsibility. “I researched the firm and was so impressed by their pedigree and also their attitude to the environment, social mobility, LGBTQ+ issues and inclusion that I thought it would be mad to pass up the opportunity,” he says.

He was concerned that his age might be a barrier to retraining in a new field. “I was now over forty and really looking to retrain in an almost brand-new area. I expected them to consider me too old to ‘reset’ at this point,” he admits. However, Taylor Wessing saw his potential and offered him the position.

“I genuinely couldn’t be happier,” Bj states. “I’m three years in now, and still excited to go to work each day.”

When asked about a standout moment in his career, Bj doesn’t highlight a specific achievement but rather the period of unemployment he endured. “It changed me. It changed my attitude to work and career totally,” he explains. Having experienced the lack of self-esteem, the loss of self-confidence, and the constant struggle to make ends meet, Bj now approaches work with a profound sense of gratitude and appreciation. “The worst day at work is still a million times better than your best day out of work,” he affirms.

Bj is also deeply involved in Taylor Wessing’s commitment to inclusivity. He is a proud member of the equaliTW steering committee, which leads the equaliTW network, working in conjunction with other inclusion networks to promote their respective goals. “It’s my experience that the networks and the wider firm have thoroughly embraced the values of inclusion,” he says. He points to the firm’s “transitioning at work policy” as an example of their commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ employees.

He further expresses that this has been his first workplace where there is an “atmosphere of support and inclusion” that permeates the office. Bj believes this stems from the firm’s shared genuine desire to actively promote inclusion in everything they do, rather than simply adhering to rules and regulations.

Bj emphasizes the importance of visibility in the workplace globally, noting that the LGBTQ+ community is now more visible than ever before. “The workplace is now, more than I ever previously experienced, a place to be open about yourself,” he says.

Looking to the future and considering societal improvements for the community, Bj calls for an immediate end to conversion therapy in the UK and hopes to see the progress made in “office” environments extended to other sectors, such as construction and trade work. His closing thoughts revolve around the importance of remembering the sacrifices of those who fought for LGBTQ+ rights and continuing the fight for equality around the world.

“Around the world there are 67 countries which actively discriminate against us. 5 countries who still impose the death sentence on LGBTQ+ [people]. This must end,” he asserts, not as a plea, but as a call to action, striving to ensure that progress toward LGBTQ+ equality becomes a global reality, not just a privileged ideal.

