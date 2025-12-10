Standard Chartered’s Agata Banas and Open for Business’s Matt Horwood on why inclusion shapes better business

In an insightful Q&A session with myGwork, Agata Banas (Standard Chartered) and Matt Horwood (Open for Business) shared their perspectives on the pivotal role of inclusion in today’s business landscape. With extensive backgrounds in communications and social justice, both Agata and Matt are deeply invested in creating environments where diversity and belonging are prioritised. They discussed their individual career journeys and the exciting launch of their upcoming podcast, “The Business of Belonging,” which explores how inclusive practices influence business success and the overall well-being of communities.

Hi Agata and Matt! Could you tell me a bit about your background and career journey leading up to your current position at your company?

Agata: I lead strategic projects across the Web and Social Media teams at Standard Chartered. Over the years, I’ve tried various roles, and what I enjoy most is helping organisations tell stories that truly connect with people. I focus on clarity, consistency and impact in our communications. Recently, I’ve been excited to contribute to our new podcast, which explores how inclusion shapes business success and fosters a sense of belonging across teams and communities.



Matt: I’ve worked in communications for around 15 years, predominantly in the non-profit and social justice space with an emphasis on LGBTQ+ inclusion. I have held leadership roles for the last six or so years, but prior to this my specialism and strength was in media relations. I joined Open for Business around 12 months ago, in a brand new role and directorate, with the brief of building and growing its communications function. I love being part of an international team and organisation and was particularly interested in the research focus of what we do.

Could you introduce your upcoming podcast and what it entails?

Agata: I’m thrilled to be driving The Business of Belonging, a global podcast produced by Standard Chartered in partnership with Open for Business. The series explores how inclusion drives performance and creates workplaces and communities where people can thrive. Each episode brings together senior leaders and experts to share insights from different angles – leadership, client trust, cross-border collaboration, and creating spaces where everyone feels valued.

What makes this series unique is its focus on inclusion in action. It goes beyond talking about diversity in theory, showing how values translate into everyday decisions, behaviours, and experiences across our global team. At Standard Chartered, inclusion isn’t just a side project – it is central to how we build trust and achieve success.



Through personal stories and practical lessons, we aim to inspire listeners, showing that fostering belonging benefits people, performance, and long-term growth alike.

What inspired you to collaborate on the podcast?

Matt: Open for Business comprises a coalition of global businesses, and being able to work alongside our partners for the past twelve months has been a total joy. Standard Chartered is among one of our partners I’ve been able to work most closely with and so I’ve witnessed first-hand their great work and fantastic team. When we had the conversation about working together on the podcast, I was very eager to take on the role of host!

Have you noticed any developments in attitudes towards the importance of diversity and inclusion in recent years?

Matt: What’s both interesting and important about work focused on inclusion and belonging is its ongoing evolution. The language, tools, and ideas we develop and share are forever maturing. And at all levels, be that individual, business, sector or region, it’s at the most testing of times that we’re reminded of how vital it is to belong and feel included. And this is when we see some of the most passionate drive for the work come through.

What immediate improvements would you like to see being made for LGBTQ+ equality in the future – both in the workplace, and wider society?

Agata: The biggest opportunity in the workplace is creating environments where everyone feels they truly belong. Policies and programmes are important, but the lived experience matters most: feeling safe to bring your whole self to work and knowing you will be respected, supported, and valued. Visible allyship, more role models in senior positions, and leadership that champions inclusion as a core business priority, are important to see in the workplace.

In society, progress comes from dialogue, education, and empathy. Every step that encourages understanding and inclusive practices helps build communities where people feel valued for who they are. Businesses can set an example, showing that inclusive cultures are stronger, more innovative, and sustainable.

Ultimately, equality and inclusion aren’t side issues – they are about fairness, opportunity, and belonging for everyone. These principles are central to shaping the future of work and society, creating environments where people and organisations can truly flourish.

