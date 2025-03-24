America slides down the Spartacus Gay Travel Index 2025

The SPARTACUS Gay Travel Index, which has been published since 2012, provides travellers with information about the situation of LGBTQ+ rights in a total of 216 countries and regions.

The SPARTACUS index, in partnership with Booking.com, aims to balance the rights of local LGBTQ+ communities with the interests of queer tourists.

The biggest news from the 2025 index is that the US has fallen from 41st to 48th place. This is a result of new administration under President Donald Trump, who has already begun severely restricting transgender rights at the national level.

Which five countries are the most LGBTQ+ friendly?

In 2025, Canada, Malta, Spain, Portugal, and, for the first time, Iceland lead the ranking. Close behind are Germany and New Zealand, sharing sixth place, followed by Australia, Norway, Uruguay, and Switzerland, which all rank eighth.

Which countries have improved their LGBTQ+ rights?

With the adoption of a law introducing marriage equality in 2024, Greece, Thailand, and Curaçao have significantly improved their rankings. Greece makes a massive jump from 38th place in 2024 to 15th place.

Thailand, the first Southeast Asian country to grant same-sex partnerships equal status to heterosexual marriage, climbs from 54th to 41st place. And Curaçao now ranks 58th, compared to 70th in 2024.

Which countries are performing poorly for the LGBTQ+ Community?

Alongside America, the nations dropping on the index include Georgia, which is suffering from Russian influence. It has plummeted from 109th to 162nd place due to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

At the bottom of the ranking, Afghanistan, Chechnya, Iran, and Saudi Arabia continue to share last place at rank 210, just as they did in 2023.

The SPARTACUS Gay Travel Index 2025 is now available for download. Two interactive maps allow for a detailed comparison with previous years.