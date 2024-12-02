Sony ULT WEAR headphones review: All about that bass

Choosing the right headphones can be tricky with so many options on the market. Whether you’re after studio-quality sound, immersive noise cancelling, or just a reliable set for daily use, finding the right balance of features and value is key.

Sony’s ULT WEAR headphones (part of its new ULT Power Sound range) aim to combine powerful bass, decent noise cancelling, and everyday practicality at an affordable price. But how do they measure up in real-world use?

Comfort and design

Comfort is a strong point for the ULT WEAR headphones. The earpads are soft and roomy, and the lightweight build makes them easy to wear for extended periods. They fold neatly into the included carry case, adding portability to their appeal. The design is sleek and modern, with colour options like black, forest grey, and off-white offering understated style. The matte finish and minimalist look are nice, albeit not particularly premium. While they felt solid in use, the headband tended to create slight pressure over longer periods during our testing, though this was remedied by readjusting them.

(Image: Sony)

Sound quality

For bass lovers, the ULT WEAR headphones shine. The physical “ULT Button” offers two distinct bass modes: one for deep, resonant low frequencies and another for punchy, dynamic bass. This makes them great for genres like hip-hop, electronic, and heavy metal. However, the emphasis on bass means some sacrifice in the clarity of midrange and treble. While they lack the expansive soundstage and detail of Sony’s premium offerings such as the (pricier) WH-1000XM5 headphones, they still deliver a solid listening experience for the price – and the punch from the ULT WEAR’s bass matches or even sometimes bests the XM5’s.

Noise cancelling

(Image: Sony)

The noise cancelling is solid for the price point. It’s effective at blocking out low-frequency sounds like train-engine hum or background chatter, making it ideal for commutes or working in busy spaces. However, higher-pitched or sudden noises can still break through. The ambient sound mode is useful when you need to stay aware of your surroundings, and toggling it on and off is easy thanks to a physical button.

Features and battery life

(Image: Sony)

Sony has included a good range of features to enhance usability. The auto-pause function, which stops playback when you take the headphones off and resumes when you put them back on, works flawlessly. The ability to pair with two devices simultaneously is convenient for multitasking (say, between an iPhone and iPad). Battery life is impressive, lasting up to 30 hours on a full charge. A quick-charge feature is a standout, offering three hours of playback after just 10 minutes of charging.

ULT Wear specifications Price: £149.00

£149.00 Colours: Off-white, Forest Gray, Black

Off-white, Forest Gray, Black Battery life: Up to 30 hours with noise cancelling

Up to 30 hours with noise cancelling Noise cancelling: Yes, with Ambient Sound Mode

Yes, with Ambient Sound Mode Special features: Bass boost (ULT Button), quick charge, auto-pause

Bass boost (ULT Button), quick charge, auto-pause Bluetooth: Connects to two devices simultaneously

The Sony | Sound Connect app adds another layer of functionality, allowing you to fine-tune the sound with a customisable EQ. The app also supports Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, adding depth to tracks if you’re using a compatible streaming service such as Amazon Music. While the headphones sound fine without bothering with the app, experimenting with it may be necessary to get the best performance out of them.

Value for money

At £149, the ULT WEAR headphones provide good value for bass lovers and casual listeners. While they don’t reach the performance heights of Sony’s flagship models, they pack a lot into a relatively affordable and stylish package. For anyone seeking powerful sound without breaking the bank, the ULT WEAR headphones could be the ones for you.