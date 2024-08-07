Shorties: The 80s-inspired barbershop that’s a safe and inclusive space for everyone

Venture over to London’s Lower Clapton and you’ll find many treasures. One of those is Shorties, a colourful barbershop that feels welcoming for everybody.

Step inside and you’re immediately hit by the vibrant 80s design and aesthetic. Bright colours and bold designs certainly make this place stand out. “I’m an 80s baby, and I’ve always been a massive fan of the era, from design to culture,” owner Derek (‘Shortie’) explains. “I wanted to bring it to life at Shorties. I thought that building a space where I’d want to be would be welcoming for others too. The space is designed to disarm any intimidation you might feel when entering a new barbershop.”

Shorties’ exterior (Image: George Baxter) The shop (Image: George Baxter) The arcade game (Image: George Baxter) Shorties (Image: George Baxter) Shorties (Image: George Baxter) The lights (Image: George Baxter)

There are three chairs for customers to have their hair cut by either Derek, Mya, or Craig. Each stands in front of angular, custom Memphis-styled giant mirrors. Interchangeable lighting takes the space from work mode to rave with the flick of a switch. In one corner, by the waiting area, is a custom arcade machine filled with all the classics and by the till a small screen plays iconic movies. And all over are little nick-nacks and bits of pop culture memorabilia. You’ll spot something new every time without fail. “There’s a lot to take in; it’s a little chaotic,” Derek agrees.

Quite deservedly Shorties was named the Best Shop Interior at the 2023 Modern Barber Awards. This was an immense honour for Derek given he designed the space himself. He adds: “I love that I can keep morphing the space. I’m forever searching for little upgrades. She’s taking all my money!”

“I’ve really enjoyed running wild with the concept, and having it received so well has meant everything”

Shorties began life as a one-chair studio space. After two years Derek had had enough and set about creating his vision of a collaborative space for creatives. He realised he needed a team in order to do this. Settling in east London he found Shorties’ current space and opened in October 2022.

How would Derek describe Shorties? “Colourful, in every sense of the word. The walls, the team, our clients. Your friendly local barbershop. I feel truly blessed to see my dream take shape. It’s been far from easy, but I’ve really enjoyed running wild with the concept, and having it received so well has meant everything to me.”

Derek (Image: George Baxter)

While Derek identifies as LGBTQ+, as do other members of the Shorties team, the barber is keen to stress this is a space for everyone. “I wanted the shop to firmly represent who I am – a queer, proud, creative. Rather than the space being solely an LGBTQ+ barbershop, it felt more organic to me to be an inclusive space that welcomed all, a break from the norm, celebrating diversity across the board. I really tried hard to make sure the shop presented not only as queer-friendly but as an organically safe space for all our incredible clients, a space for them to feel completely comfortable being themselves.”

This last point was partly accomplished by setting up an incredible team. As well as Derek, there’s Mya, also a trainee therapist, and Craig. “We’ve also collaborated with the incredible Martina at Haircult Studios to provide all your colouring needs,” Derek continues. “I took my time building the team, as they needed to not only be incredible stylists but also reflect the brand’s queer agenda (just kidding). I’ve found the dream team, and they really bring the shop to life.

“For Shorties to be so well received by our clients, both old and new, means the world to me”

“Our varied interests and backgrounds are a perfect mix. We’ve got you covered from skill sets to shared life experiences. Mya has you covered from hairdressing to barbering. Craig is our latest recruit, our talented Scottish motormouth; he completes us. I am proud of what they bring to the table; they elevate Shorties.” Derek then adds, “We’re currently on the lookout for a new team member too, so the only way is up.”

Derek touches on the value of having safe spaces, especially for the LGBTQ+ community. “Although so much has changed, it still feels out of reach for some to truly feel not only welcome in some barbershops but comfortable being their authentic selves. Putting effort into how you curate your space and social media is vital. Our aim is always bigger than just the hair; it’s about the person in the chair and how we can make them feel. Respected and phenomenal, always.”

Some of the decor (Image: George Baxter)

Derek is proud to see Shorties join other queer-led businesses making a difference. “From gender-neutral pricing to inclusive social content, all these things play a massive part in addressing inclusivity issues within the barbering industry. Make your space a true reflection of who you are, and it will always present as authentic.

The vast majority of Shorties’ clients have come to it through word of mouth. It’s also something Derek is extremely proud of. “This, to me, means everything! They get it, and we love them for it. And the feedback has been incredible. “Obviously, when you finally decide to make the big leap on your own, you’re riddled with panic about how everything will be received and how much you’ve spent on neons. Many sleepless nights! For Shorties to be so well received by our clients, both old and new, means the world to me.”

Book now. Follow Shorties here.