Shopping smarter for Christmas just got simple with Real Housewives’ Jenna Lyons

Why write your own Christmas list when a Real Housewife can do it for you? Businesswoman, fashion designer and Real Housewives of New York icon Jenna Lyons has shared her personal festive wishlist, inspiring us to try and make one that’s just as fabulous.

Using the nifty search browser in the Klarna app to put her list of gifts together, the savvy Ms Lyons has focused on how to get the best deals this Christmas.

The Klarna app’s search browser helps you find amazing deals across thousands of stores, while its interest-free payment options (Pay in 3, Pay in 30, Pay Now) add some flexibility at the checkout of your favourite stores.

Want some Christmas shopping inspiration? Here’s Jenna Lyons’ very own Christmas shopping list, created exclusively with the Klarna app.

Klarna’s Pay in 3/Pay in 30 days are unregulated credit agreements. Borrowing more than you can afford or paying late may negatively impact your financial status and ability to obtain credit. 18+, UK residents only. Subject to status. Ts&Cs and late fees apply.

1 Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser or Resurfacing Mask

Tata Herper Resurfacing Mask (Image: Provided)

“I am notorious for loving all things exfoliating. I love all of Tata’s products but this cleanser is my daily go-to. I’m giving this to my friend Susie, who loves nothing more than a natural beauty product.”

2 Sephora Liquid Lipstick in Chili Pepper

Sephora Liquid Lipstick in Chili Pepper (Image: Sephora)

“I’m giving my RHONY girls my favourite red lip. The only lipstick that won’t come off on your champagne glass.”

3 Mejuri x Jenna Lyons Chain Necklace or Signet Pinky Ring

Mejuri x Jenna Lyons Chain Necklace (Image: Provided)

“I love a snake chain. I’m giving this to my goddaughters. It reminds me of my high school days.”

4 Farfetch HommeGirls Pajama Shorts or Boxy Cropped Shirt

Farfetch HommeGirls Boxy Cropped Shirt (Image: Provided)

“Boxers for my girlfriend. And the boxy cropped shirt for me.”

5 Net-a-porter Foundrae Initial Necklace

“All of Foundrae’s pieces are beautiful but I love that this initial necklace feels personal. I’m giving this to my sister in law. She’s obsessed with jewellery just like me.”

6 Sephora Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask

111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask (Image: Sephora)

“The best stocking stuffer. These are for everyone everywhere across the whole wide world. I use these before events for instantly bright and smooth under-eyes.”

7 Space NK Byredo Peyote Poem Candle

Space NK Byredo Peyote Poem Candle (Image: Provided)

“Candles are my love language. I’m giving this to my team so when they burn it they think of me. And hopefully good thoughts.”

8 Net-a-porter Birkenstock Shearling Suede Sandals

Birkenstock Shearling Suede Sandals (Image: Provided)

“These are for my son, whose feet are always chilly. Cashmere socks not included.”

9 Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Palette

Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Palette (Image: Provided)

“This palette has everything you need for a smokey eye. I also like to use the soft brown colour with an angled brush as eyeliner. This is for me and going inside my travel case. I take it everywhere.”

10 Farfetch Prada Crystal Mini Pouch

Prada Crystal Mini Pouch (Image: Provided)

“I love sparkles and own way more from this Prada Crystal collection than I am willing to admit. This is for my sister in law. We’re united in our sparkle devotion.”

11 SSENSE Baina Towel Set

SSENSE Baina Towel Set (Image: Provided)

“I own these towels – I love them. I always gift things that I want myself. These are going to my son, to be promptly left on the floor.”

12 Net-a-porter GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator

GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator (Image: Net-a-porter)

“Again, exfoliating is a must. This is going in my stocking”

13 Farfetch AMI Paris Socks

Farfetch AMI Paris Socks (Image: Provided)

“Everyone I know needs love, especially right now. These are the perfect gift and going to everyone on my list.”

Ready to shop smarter this Christmas? Download the Klarna app now to search for now and find great deals on your Christmas gift list, and put together your perfect Christmas list.