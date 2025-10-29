RX Global leaders on building inclusive events and empowering LGBTQ+ visibility

In a candid interview with myGwork, three professionals from worldwide events organiser RX Global spoke about the value of inclusivity in the events landscape. Featuring insights from Jackie Williams, Event Vice President at BCB Brooklyn; Ray Rhodes, Head of Inclusion and Diversity; and Charlotte Napier, a member of the MCM Comic Con Team, they discuss RX Global’s ongoing dedication to the LGBTQ+ community, and the importance of encouraging inclusive environments both within the workplace and at the company’s events.

Q: Hello, everyone! Could you each tell me a bit about your background and career journey leading up to your current position at RX Global?

Jackie Williams: I have been in the world of trade shows for 19 years and with RX for 16 years. I started as a marketing associate and progressed through the years to become the marketing director for the ReedPop consumer events, including New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration, BookCon and more. In 2017, I took on a new role as the Event Director and in 2020, I joined the BCB Brooklyn team; am currently the Event Vice President for BCB Brooklyn.

Jackie Williams (Image: Provided)

Ray Rhodes: I joined RX in 2007 as Human Resources Director. I transitioned to Director of Learning & Development in 2014, and then to Head of Inclusion and Diversity for the global business in 2021. Prior to joining RX, I was a VP of Human Resources at The Bank of New York, where I worked for 13 years.

Charlotte Napier: I actually went to art school, so creating and organising events has always come naturally. I joined RX in 2017, starting in the B2B division, and have since held various roles across Event Content and Marketing. After a period running my own marketing consultancy, I rejoined RX in 2021, this time with the MCM Comic Con team – and I’ve never looked back!

Charlotte Napier with Blu Hydrangea (Image: Provided)

Q: Can you each share your personal journey with the LGBTQ+ community?

Jackie: I am an ally.

Ray: I grew up in a rural and extremely conservative town in Florida. Once I knew what “gay” really was (not just a slur), I knew I was gay – probably in middle school. It was unsafe to be LGBTQ+ and out in my community, so I remained closeted until I was in my early-30s. I moved from Florida to New York after school, but my internalized homophobia kept me focused on hiding until it began taking a huge toll on my mental and physical health. Along my journey, my daughter, Samantha, was born when I was 26, and to this day, she is the light of my life!

Charlotte: Loud and proud ally!

Q: What has been a personal standout moment in your career so far?

Jackie: At BCB Brooklyn 2023, we worked with our exhibitor, Jägermeister who partnered with The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) and The Lesbian Bar Project to support and to encourage nightlife establishments to become an accredited Safe Space for the LGBTQIA+ community. Onsite they had an airstream which held education sessions, meet and greets, screenings and custom engravings– and venues could become SIGBI certified Safe Spaces (for free); 89 venues signed up during BCB Brooklyn. It was met with overwhelmingly positive feedback and appreciation from our customers.

Ray: My current role leading Inclusion for RX has been the highlight of my career. I have been blessed to work with the most incredible human beings who are committed to cultivating a culture of belonging for ALL our colleagues and our customers. The support and sponsorship of our executive leaders across the organization, along with the grassroots efforts of our Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), has expedited building our strong foundation of inclusion over a relatively short period of time.

Ray Rhodes [centre] (Image: Provided)

Charlotte: Being able to work on MCM Comic Con. Over the past five years, we’ve created so many unforgettable moments for fans – whether it’s people bonding over niche fandoms, performing on stage, or meeting their idols. Seeing all of this come to life has been super rewarding. It’s the kind of job that my angsty 14-year-old self would’ve thought was impossibly cool, and I still feel incredibly lucky to be part of it.

Q: Could you tell me about the events RX Global have held that strive for inclusivity, and your experience of them?

Jackie: BCB Brooklyn is dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusivity within the beverage industry. We actively seek to amplify underrepresented voices in the industry, ensuring that our platform is inclusive and accessible to all.

Ray: Our event leaders can share specifics about inclusive and accessible programs they have implemented at their events. Sometimes the smallest changes and simplest programs make the biggest difference in our customers’ experience at our events.

To help our event teams program their events with an inclusive mindset, we have developed a Guide to Inclusive Events, which our teams use to guide them in making their events inclusive and accessible. We’re all on different journeys, so the Guide helps us walk in others’ shoes and anticipate their needs.

We proudly shared the guide across the exhibitions industry to help other organisers plan more inclusive and accessible experiences for their customers. We were awarded the 2025 UFI Sustainability Award for the Guide, and we continually update its content as our programming matures.

Charlotte: MCM Comic Con is wonderfully diverse, with a strong LGBTQ+ presence. Creating a safe, celebratory space where fans can express themselves freely is at the heart of what we do.



An emotional Dad to a teenage cosplayer I spoke to at our last event told me “you can’t be what you can’t see”, and that’s really the crux of it. We’ve worked so hard to ensure representation in our programming; from panels on sapphic literature and queer game characters, to nerdy cabaret, Drag Queen Story Hour, and our much-loved Cosplay Lip-Sync Battle, judged by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK royalty (yes, I once helped Lawrence Chaney into a corset backstage!).

Our Artist Alley is full of brilliant LGBTQ+ creators sharing their stories through comics, zines and art. We also aim to feature guests with strong queer fandom followings, like the casts of Our Flag Means Death, Hazbin Hotel, and Doctor Who. MCM is truly a space where queer joy shines.

Q: What immediate improvements would you like to see being made for LGBTQ+ equality in the future – both in the workplace, and wider society?

Jackie: I think it’s important to be representative of our communities and the world that we live in. Creating spaces and events where all are welcome and feel a sense of belongingness and inclusivity is important.

Ray: We must continually take steps forward to support our LGBTQ+ colleagues and customers. Carrying the weight of doing a good job for your employer along with navigating a toxic social climate is a tall order. Employers must make every effort to ensure that everyone feels safe whenever they walk through our doors – whether it is in the office or in the environment we are creating for our customers. We all can do our part by supporting our LGBTQ+ ERGs and Support Groups, and actively supporting LGBTQ+ organisations within our local communities.

(Image: Provided)

Charlotte: There’s still a long way to go, especially in wider society. It’s disheartening to see human rights being used as political bargaining chips. We recently received a message from a young attendee, worried they wouldn’t be allowed to dress as their favourite female superhero following the UK’s Supreme Court ruling, which was a powerful reminder of why safe, inclusive spaces matter so much.

I feel lucky to be part of a team where identities are respected and ideas are valued, but that’s not the norm everywhere. Especially in B2B events, there’s often a lack of meaningful inclusion. There can often be a lack of meaningful inclusion; ultimately we need to strive to create programming that genuinely reflects and supports the LGBTQ+ community.

