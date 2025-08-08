RWS’s Dan Herron on digital health innovation, LGBTQ+ leadership, and creating inclusive workplaces

“We all have a role in creating workplaces where everyone feels seen and supported, and I’m committed to doing my part to keep that momentum going.” Dan Herron, VP of Digital Health at RWS, has spent over 17 years merging language services with clinical research, shaping innovative solutions, and championing inclusivity. From his early days in China to leading digital health initiatives, Herron’s journey is one of growth, transformation, and a passion for improving patient experiences. He shares with myGwork his experiences as an LGBTQ+ professional, RWS’s dedication to creating an inclusive environment, and his vision for a future where authenticity thrives in the workplace and beyond.

Could you tell me a bit about your background and career journey leading up to your current position at RWS?

I’ve been in the language services and clinical research space for over 17 years. Early in my career, I worked for a China-based language services provider and spent time living in Beijing and Shanghai, which gave me firsthand perspective on how business operates across cultures. Later, I spent much of my career at a privately held language services company, supporting major life sciences clients across sponsors, Contract Research Organization, and medical device companies. Over time, I created and led their Linguistic Validation department, which ultimately brought me from the U.S. to the UK about eight years ago.

At RWS, I started as VP of Digital Offerings before moving into my current role as VP of Digital Health. A big part of my focus has been collaborating with our technology teams to develop innovative, technology-led solutions that help maintain our industry leadership and build stronger connections with customers. I’ve also invested a lot of time building expertise around the pharmaceutical regulatory process within our product teams, enabling us to deliver best-in-class content and translation solutions and unlock new growth opportunities. Alongside that, I’ve helped redesign processes for our Linguistic Validation services to make them more flexible and customer-centered.

Dan Herron (Image: Provided)

I’m passionate about combining deep knowledge of regulatory, clinical, Clinical Outcome Assessment (COA) and electronic implementation of Clinical Outcome Assessments (eCOA) with a commitment to growth, transformation, and delivering a great customer experience. It’s been incredibly rewarding to help shape solutions that make a meaningful impact on patients and to work with teams who share that same dedication.

Can you tell me about your childhood—where did you grow up; did you have any hobbies?

I was born in Chicago in the 80s, and because of my dad’s job, we moved often—to Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Texas, and eventually Florida. Moving around taught me early on how to adapt and appreciate different perspectives. I was fortunate to spend all four years at the same high school, where I stayed busy playing tennis, lacrosse, and soccer, joining student government, and participating in the Spanish club.

Outside of school, I loved horseback riding, which I picked up from my grandfather. My family also travelled abroad almost every year, which sparked my interest in travel and learning about other cultures. I’ve always been a naturally curious person who likes to try new things. From a young age, I was also very active in the gym and committed to maintaining a healthy lifestyle—something that’s stayed with me into adulthood.

Can you share your personal journey with the LGBTQ+ community?

Coming out wasn’t always easy, especially early in my career when there were very few visible LGBTQ+ leaders. Back then, I avoided sharing much about my personal life because I worried it could hold me back. I often left out details or avoided pronouns when talking about my partner.

(Image: Provided)

That changed when I met someone who became a mentor—he was living openly in China and was respected professionally. Seeing that helped me realize I didn’t want to keep hiding who I was. Over time, I learned that being authentic doesn’t limit your career—it actually strengthens it. That’s something I’m proud of, especially having moved into various leadership roles. Today, I’m passionate about creating spaces where others feel safe to be themselves and advocating for inclusion wherever I can.

What has been a standout moment in your career so far?

Mentoring employees and watching their professional growth has been one of the most fulfilling parts of my career. Helping people step into new roles and build confidence in their abilities is something I’m genuinely proud of.

Alongside that, leading the development and launch of digital health solutions that improve patient experiences and transform how studies are run has been a standout achievement. During COVID-19, it became clear just how critical it was to help sponsors, CROs, and eCOA vendors adapt quickly while keeping patients at the center. We significantly accelerated translations for eCOA and eConsent materials and supported numerous COVID trials so studies could launch faster without compromising quality. It was incredibly rewarding to see that work recognized by customers, patients, and industry leaders alike.

How does RWS strive for inclusivity and provide an open space for LGBTQ+ employees?

RWS has made a lot of meaningful progress in creating an inclusive environment. As the Employee Resource Group (ERG) lead for our LGBTQ+ community, I’ve seen firsthand the commitment to driving awareness, providing training, and putting policies in place to support employees and their families and strengthening connections across teams. It’s been encouraging to see senior leadership genuinely engaged—it makes a big difference in helping people feel comfortable being themselves at work.

Throughout your career, have you noticed any developments in attitudes towards diversity and inclusion?

Definitely. Early in my career, diversity and inclusion were often treated like tick-box exercises. Over time, I’ve seen a real shift—people expect genuine action and accountability. Companies have realized that inclusivity isn’t just the right thing to do; it drives better decision-making, innovation, and performance. It’s been great to be part of that evolution and help push it forward.

What immediate improvements would you like to see for LGBTQ+ equality in the future—in the workplace and wider society?

(Image: Provided)

In the workplace, I’d like to see more LGBTQ+ representation in leadership roles and stronger support for transgender and non-binary colleagues. In wider society, there’s still work to be done to protect equal rights globally, especially in regions where LGBTQ+ individuals face discrimination or criminalization. More education, allyship, and policy change are all essential to moving things forward.

Is there anything we haven’t discussed that you’d like to include?

Just that I’m grateful for the chance to share my experiences. I know how impactful it can be to hear from someone willing to be open about their journey, especially in an industry that hasn’t always felt inclusive. If sharing my story helps even one person feel proud of who they are and confident that authenticity won’t hold them back, it’s worth it. We all have a role in creating workplaces where everyone feels seen and supported, and I’m committed to doing my part to keep that momentum going.

