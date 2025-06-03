Mondrian Ibiza review: Offers the perfect combination of White Isle extravagance and escape

For travellers new to the White Isle it’s worth noting there’s life beyond Ibiza Town and the bars and clubs of the hectic Playa Den Bossa strip. Head north-east, up along through the winding hills to discover Cala Llonga, a serene bay with a cosy town that features something for everybody. The sandy beach is flanked either side by cascading evergreen woodland hills, which, set against the azure-blue sky, makes for a stunning sight as the sun rises overhead during the course of the day. There’s something for everybody here in terms of dining, from comfort foods to elevated Indian cuisine at the divine Shakti restaurant.

Rising over the bay’s north hillside is the Mondrian Ibiza, the global hotel group’s Balearic outpost. Breathing new life into a former apartment block, the hotel has been tastefully renovated by Spanish designers Beades Architects and Cuarto Interior. Fusing a curation of local and international art, culture and design, it’s white-washed walls evoke a classic Ibiza vibe. Inside, the neutral and earthy tones in our spacious bedroom suite creates a balanced atmosphere that combines the natural environment outside with meticulously curated interiors.

(Image: Provided)

It’s a welcome escape from the noise and wildness that Ibiza is renowned for. Staying here offers a fine tonic to balance out the extreme hedonism, allowing us to give ourselves over to sun and sea, without compromising on a classic Ibiza party vibe.

We start our day joining one of the organised hikes through the surrounding hills that the hotel offers – not as demanding as it might sound, it’s genuinely invigorating for the senses as we wander through the paths among the sounds and smells of the lavish trees, plants and flowers.

We return for lunch at Cuyo, one of the Mondrian’s poolside restaurants, where Mexican food is on the menu. We opt for the roasted sweet potato and chicken tinga tacos while sipping margaritas as the sun sets over the green hilltops sending the sky into orange and purple hues.

(Image: Provided)

That evening we take a short twenty-minute taxi ride to Ibiza town, and enjoy the buzz of the gay bars ‘til the sun rises. After a bigger night out in town than planned, we opt for a less strenuous morning and book in for a massage in the Mondrian’s spa. We then settle in by the main pool – there are four to choose from – and order in a few more margs to enjoy a much-needed hair of the dog.

Dinner that evening is at the hotel’s splendid Niko restaurant, which overlooks the cove and serves exquisite Japanese food that is wonderfully fused with classic European dishes. I especially recommend the Iberico Pork Katsu and roasted eggplant with edamame hummus. It sets us up with a full stomach and a good night’s sleep.

Whether you’re new to the island, or a seasoned visitor, if you’ve yet to experience the charm of Cala Llonga, get yourself booked into the Mondrian Ibiza and indulge to unwind. You’ll surely be back again soon.

www.mondrianibiza.com