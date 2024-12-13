Plume wine bar review: A bar of two halves in London’s Covent Garden

Plume wine bar in London’s Covent Garden is a little gem amongst the theatres and shops.

Set on the corner of 26 Wellington Street, there is outdoor seating on the pavement with awnings providing cover. Inside is a bright white space with a collection of masks and art on the walls.

Art in Plume ground floor wine bar (Image: Markus Bidaux)

Large windows flood the space with light, but we head down the stairs to the darker, cosy speakeasy.

Bare Edison bulbs hang from the ceiling, lighting the plum-coloured walls and black fireplace which is surrounded by framed art including a large painting of Salvador Dali as the centrepiece.

Art in Plume speakeasy (Image: Markus Bidaux)

Across from the fireplace is a bar with stools, but we grab a a table in a cove with a back wall covered in a vibrant feather patterned wallpaper.

Upon opening the leather-bound menu, we discover that the building we are sitting in was Charles Dickens’ 19th-century offices.

Plume’s Wine Atlas (Image: Markus Bidaux)

The pages of the menu offer plenty of fuel to start a fresh set of stories. The Plume Wine Atlas, a world map highlighting their international wines, is especially enticing. You can really sample around the world with dozens of wines.

There is also a page of tempting small plates. We tried hot honey halloumi and a roasted carrot and feta salad – and we can never resist a bowl of Padron peppers. However, the highlight was the Golden Boy Grilled Cheese.

We could easily spend a whole day down in the basement and just let the world turn outside while sipping wines in the speakeasy.

Feather & Company founder Andrew Grey (Image: Provided)

The man behind the space is Andrew Grey, who has created a little vino empire for himself in the form of Fables & Company. Beyond Plume, he has the ‘pocket-sized’ Finch wine and snack bar in Brixton Market, and Quill, his newest wine bar which only open this past November.

plumewinebar.com