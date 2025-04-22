PEUGEOT returns as headline partner of the ninth annual Attitude PRIDE Awards

The biggest-ever Attitude PRIDE Awards returns for its ninth year this summer, celebrating everyday LGBTQ+ heroes and community trailblazers from right across Europe, with an award-winning headline partnership with automotive giant PEUGEOT renewed and an all-new, world class host venue: the Peninsula London hotel.

The expanded and renamed PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe turns the traditional awards show format on its head – celebrity guests are more often the presenters than the honourees – and 10 inspirational winners are drawn from the UK and Europe, where they’ve served tirelessly in the third sector, triumphed over adversity or proven themselves outstanding community role models.

Timed to land just ahead of the Pride in London celebrations at the end of Pride month on Friday 4 July, 2025’s PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe will see the returning headline partner’s famous lion emblem proudly adorning the event and a programme of content. Fitting, perhaps, since any gathering of lions forms a pride…

Marking a renewed, year-round media partnership with PEUGEOT

Better still, PEUGEOT’s return is not just for the ‘gay Christmas’ that is Pride season, but this award-winning partnership marks the continuation of an innovative, year-round media collaboration utilising multiple platforms: encompassing print, digital, social, video, live event and philanthropic charitable activations via authentic and compelling story-telling.

Says Attitude Managing Director Darren Styles OBE: “When, a year ago, Attitude teamed up with PEUGEOT for a partnership that celebrated the values of Pride, two extraordinary things happened. First, the original (and best) PRIDE Awards – accept no imitations – was able to scale new heights of reach and amplification, sharing heartfelt stories from across the LGBTQ+ community further and wider than ever before. Second, the 360-degree nature of the partnership saw our partner’s team awarded ‘Drivers of Change’ status by the hugely-respected motoring title Autocar. This is truly a gold-standard collaboration.

“And that’s just the start. At a time when some of the global narrative is pushing back against the promotion of diversity and inclusion, we are thrilled that PEUGEOT has not only renewed its commitment to the partnership with Attitude for a second year, but that we are able – as the Attitude PRIDE Awards approaches a decade platforming and supporting those who serve or who have triumphed over tragedy – to acknowledge how widely we cast our net by renaming our event: the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025.

“For a number of years we’ve been proud to include winners from France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain and more alongside our cast of UK winners as matter of course, but this makes it official. In lock-step with PEUGEOT, a European – indeed global – superbrand, we bring you the biggest-ever LGBTQ+ PRIDE Awards celebration on the continent, on the eve of Pride in London.”

Celebrating “the remarkable achievements of the LGBTQ+ community” – PEUGEOT UK Managing Director Nicola Dobson

Says PEUGEOT UK Managing Director Nicola Dobson: “We’re incredibly proud to continue our partnership with Attitude Magazine for the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025. This collaboration allows us to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the LGBTQ+ community and reinforce our commitment to diversity, inclusion, and sustainable mobility.

“At PEUGEOT, we’re serious about pleasure. We believe in creating a better world; a world where progress is driven by pleasure. Pleasure is how we stand out from the anonymous, banish the banal, and champion excellence. Our partnership with Attitude Magazine is a testament to these values, as it enables us to support and amplify the voices of those who champion equality and resilience.

“As we continue our journey to become a 100% electric brand, initiatives like the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards are crucial in showcasing our dedication to building a better, more inclusive future for all.”

PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025 nominations

A call for nominations for the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025 will be announced shortly.