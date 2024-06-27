 Skip to main content

27 June 2024 12:12 PM

PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards 2024: The best red carpet outfits, in 16 images

La Grande Dame and Paul Sinha were among the people honoured at yesterday's event at Raffles London at The OWO

By Jamie Tabberer

The PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards 2024 returned in style yesterday (Wednesday 26 June 2024) – and so did our guests.

Our event at Raffles London at The OWO honoured the best of the LGBTQ community, from regular people who have made a huge difference to moving the needle on equality to four public figures using their platforms for good.

La Grande Dame
La Grande Dame (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Mabel
Mabel (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Munroe Bergdorf
Munroe Bergdorf (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

For our full list of winners – including The Chase star Paul Sinha, DJ Adele Roberts and iconic photographer Wolfgang Tillmans – click here.

Hosted by TV star Rylan Clark, the event also featured a performance from Pop Idol legend Will Young, a set from DJ extraordinaire Barbara Butch and two PEUGEOT E-3008 cars parked in the centre of the ballroom!

But before all that was the red carpet, on which our attendees naturally posed up a storm. Here’s our pick of the best looks!

Drag Race legend BIMINI

Bimini
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

TV star (and our host for the afternoon) Rylan Clark

Rylan
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Writer, journalist, actress and activist Charlie Craggs

Charlie Craggs
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Megan and Whitney Bacon-Evans, who won an award

Megan and Whitney Bacon-Evans
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Drag Race star La Grande Dame, another of our winners

La Grande Dame
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

‘Don’t Call Me Up’ singer Mabel, one of our presenters

Mabel
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

The Chase’s Paul Sinha

Paul Sinha
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Writer and journalist Juno Dawson

Juno Dawson
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Previous Attitude Pride ICON Award-winner Munroe Bergdorf

Munroe Bergorf
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Photographer extraordinaire Wolfgang Tillmans

Wolfgang Tillmans
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

2024 Eurovision entrant Bambie Thug

Bambie Thug
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Former Attitude cover star Michael Gunning

Michael Guning
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Drag Race star Ella Vaday

Ella Vaday
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Media personality India Willoughby

India Willoughby
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Russell Tovey, star of Looking and Juice

Russell Tovey
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

To find out more about the Pride Awards, check out issue 359 of Attitude magazine, available to order online here and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.

