PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards 2024: The best red carpet outfits, in 16 images

The PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards 2024 returned in style yesterday (Wednesday 26 June 2024) – and so did our guests.

Our event at Raffles London at The OWO honoured the best of the LGBTQ community, from regular people who have made a huge difference to moving the needle on equality to four public figures using their platforms for good.

La Grande Dame (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates) Mabel (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates) Munroe Bergdorf (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

For our full list of winners – including The Chase star Paul Sinha, DJ Adele Roberts and iconic photographer Wolfgang Tillmans – click here.

Hosted by TV star Rylan Clark, the event also featured a performance from Pop Idol legend Will Young, a set from DJ extraordinaire Barbara Butch and two PEUGEOT E-3008 cars parked in the centre of the ballroom!

But before all that was the red carpet, on which our attendees naturally posed up a storm. Here’s our pick of the best looks!

Drag Race legend BIMINI

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

TV star (and our host for the afternoon) Rylan Clark

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Writer, journalist, actress and activist Charlie Craggs

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Megan and Whitney Bacon-Evans, who won an award

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Drag Race star La Grande Dame, another of our winners

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

‘Don’t Call Me Up’ singer Mabel, one of our presenters

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

The Chase’s Paul Sinha

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Writer and journalist Juno Dawson

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Previous Attitude Pride ICON Award-winner Munroe Bergdorf

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Photographer extraordinaire Wolfgang Tillmans

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

2024 Eurovision entrant Bambie Thug

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Former Attitude cover star Michael Gunning

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Drag Race star Ella Vaday

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Media personality India Willoughby

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Russell Tovey, star of Looking and Juice

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

