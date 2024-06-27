PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards 2024: The best red carpet outfits, in 16 images
La Grande Dame and Paul Sinha were among the people honoured at yesterday's event at Raffles London at The OWO
The PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards 2024 returned in style yesterday (Wednesday 26 June 2024) – and so did our guests.
Our event at Raffles London at The OWO honoured the best of the LGBTQ community, from regular people who have made a huge difference to moving the needle on equality to four public figures using their platforms for good.
For our full list of winners – including The Chase star Paul Sinha, DJ Adele Roberts and iconic photographer Wolfgang Tillmans – click here.
Hosted by TV star Rylan Clark, the event also featured a performance from Pop Idol legend Will Young, a set from DJ extraordinaire Barbara Butch and two PEUGEOT E-3008 cars parked in the centre of the ballroom!
But before all that was the red carpet, on which our attendees naturally posed up a storm. Here’s our pick of the best looks!
Drag Race legend BIMINI
TV star (and our host for the afternoon) Rylan Clark
Writer, journalist, actress and activist Charlie Craggs
Megan and Whitney Bacon-Evans, who won an award
Drag Race star La Grande Dame, another of our winners
‘Don’t Call Me Up’ singer Mabel, one of our presenters
The Chase’s Paul Sinha
Writer and journalist Juno Dawson
Previous Attitude Pride ICON Award-winner Munroe Bergdorf
Photographer extraordinaire Wolfgang Tillmans
2024 Eurovision entrant Bambie Thug
Former Attitude cover star Michael Gunning
Drag Race star Ella Vaday
Media personality India Willoughby
Russell Tovey, star of Looking and Juice
To find out more about the Pride Awards, check out issue 359 of Attitude magazine, available to order online here and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.