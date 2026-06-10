PEUGEOT and Attitude to march together at Pride in London following PRIDE Awards ceremony

PEUGEOT and Attitude will lead a 100-strong group through the streets of the capital at Pride in London on 4 July, as part of a week that marks 10 years of the Attitude PRIDE Awards.

The celebrations begin the day before at the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, ceremony at The Chancery Rosewood.

Marching alongside PEUGEOT and Attitude will be this year’s PRIDE Awards winners, past honourees and some well-known faces from the Attitude family – a group that between them represent everything Pride stands for.

Now in its third consecutive year as headline partner of the awards, PEUGEOT has been steadily expanding its presence within the LGBTQ+ community.

Last year, the brand was a sponsor of Birmingham Pride, marching with specially designed rainbow-liveried versions of its all-electric E-3008 and E-5008, featuring its iconic Lion Head reimagined in the colours of the Pride flag. For 2026, this stunning livery will make its return as PEUGEOT E-5008 and New PEUGEOT 408 accompany Attitude and PEUGEOT marching at Pride in London.

“At a time when allyship needs to be visible and loud, PEUGEOT’s commitment means everything” – Attitude publisher Darren Styles OBE

For Attitude, it marks the first time in the magazine’s 30-year history that it has taken part in Pride in London – made possible by PEUGEOT’s support.

Attitude publisher Darren Styles OBE says: “This is the tenth year of the PRIDE Awards, and PEUGEOT have been our headline partner for three of them. And at a time when allyship needs to be visible and loud, PEUGEOT’s commitment means everything.”

He adds: “Attitude has spent 30 years telling the stories of the LGBTQ+ community, and now, thanks to PEUGEOT, we get to march alongside the very people we’ve been championing. There’s nowhere I’d rather be on 4 July.”

The PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, ceremony and charity lunch will take place on 3 July, with all funds raised on the day going to the Attitude Magazine Foundation for LGBTQ+ causes. A special edition of Attitude magazine honouring our PRIDE Awards winners will be published the same day.