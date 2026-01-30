Paris Hilton sends epic message of support to trans people: ‘Keep shining, slaying, sliving – you’re beautiful’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris Hilton has sent a glorious message of trans allyship to her fans in a new interview with Attitude.



The ‘Stars Are Blind’ singer – whose new film Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir, is out now – told us: “I always want to make everyone feel special and seen.”

When asked for her message to trans and gender-diverse fans, the star – who has collaborated with Kim Petras in the past – said: “My message is: keeping shining. Keep being you. You are beautiful, creative, strong. Keep slaying and sliving. I feel like, when you have a platform, you should support everyone.

Paris Hilton (IMage: Nino Munoz)

“That’s just who I am to my core, so I wish all people were that way, because these are people who just want to live their lives and are just doing it more fabulously! So, you know, I get it. I’ve felt that way in my life, when people being unkind to me, have been unsupportive.”

“She’s so talented – I love all her music” – Paris Hilton on Kim Petras

On her favourite Kim Petras song, Paris said: “I’ll always love ‘I Don’t Want It All’, because I was in that music video. It was the first time we met.



“And then ‘Malibu’, because it reminds me so much of Malibu, just the vibe. She’s incredible. She’s so talented. I love all her music.”

In our interview, Paris also opened up about her friendship with Britney Spears.



“We were talking about doing some fun music [back in the 00s],” she said. “And I was just with her recently talking about music again. We’ll see. But that would literally be the most iconic thing ever! It would be a dream come true.”

Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir premieres as a limited engagement in cinemas globally from 30 January 2026.