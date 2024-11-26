VODA has released its State of Trans+ Mental Health 2024 report, shedding light on the urgent mental health needs of the trans+ community.



The report surveys over 2,165 individuals from 75 countries, and highlights the critical mental health challenges faced by trans+ individuals, with over half of the respondents rating their mental health as poor or very poor.

The findings reveal the disproportionate burden of mental health conditions within the trans+ community, including the prevalence of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and comorbidities. Specifically, 67.8% of respondents had been diagnosed with a mental health condition, with anxiety (76.1%) and depression (71.2%) being the most common. The report also sheds light on the unique struggles of non-binary and genderqueer individuals, a demographic often overlooked in mental health research.

Other key findings included, on the subject of mental health diagnoses, that 67.8% of respondents were diagnosed with a mental health condition, with comorbidities of depression and anxiety (60.5%) being the most common.

Gender dysphoria (79.8%) and anxiety about social acceptance (80.4%) were identified as the most pressing challenges, alongside fear of discrimination (70.7%) and family rejection (59.9%).

Nearly half (49%) of respondents reported difficulties accessing mental health services inclusive of trans+ needs.

The majority of respondents relied on self-help resources (51.7%), with only 30.6% accessing in-person therapy, while 13.8% reported using no mental health resources.

“The need for specialised trans+ mental health services has never been more clear”

One of the most concerning aspects of the report is the lack of accessible, trans-inclusive mental health support. Nearly half of the respondents expressed difficulties in accessing resources that cater to their specific needs. A gender-fluid respondent noted, “access to in-person counselling in schools that is completely confidential” is urgently needed.

The findings also reveal that respondents believe mental health services for the trans+ community should be created by trans+ individuals. An overwhelming 83.7% of participants felt this was important, with many expressing the need for therapists who understands trans+ experiences.



“The need for specialised trans+ mental health services has never been more clear,” says Jaron Soh, founder of VODA. “This report highlights the urgency of addressing the gaps in mental healthcare, ensuring that trans+ individuals have access to compassionate and inclusive support. At VODA, we are committed to bridging this gap through our new Trans+ Library – the largest of free trans+ specific mental health resource globally, created entirely by trans therapists.”



VODA is an LGBTQ+ mental health app dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ individuals worldwide. Its mission is to create safe, supportive spaces for the community, and where they can access life-changing mental health resources. VODA’s online Trans+ Library is the world’s largest mental health offering designed and delivered by trans+ therapists to address the unique experiences of the community such as gender dysphoria, coming out, spaces bans and toilet spaces access.

