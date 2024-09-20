Moody’s executive Sean Marion on driving LGBTQ+ inclusivity in business

Sean Marion, managing director at Moody’s, shares insights from his career journey and his commitment to inspiring a culture of inclusion at Moody’s. With a rich background that began in international development and transitioned through various roles in economic and financial analysis, Sean has leveraged his diverse experiences to champion LGBTQ+ advocacy in the business landscape and beyond.

Tell us about your background and career journey leading up to your current position at Moody’s.

Before Moody’s, I started out my career in the international development field. First, working with a not-for-profit human rights organisation in Burkina Faso and then working on a United Nations economic development programme in Mali. These experiences were foundational in fueling a passion for social justice and building awareness of the need to support underprivileged communities.

Following a transition period, I worked as a country risk analyst for the Economist Intelligence Unit, covering West African economics and politics. At Moody’s, where I have been for nearly two decades, the company’s global reach has allowed me to work in Toronto, Mexico City and London, and cover a variety of market segments, ranging from dealing with governments in South America to banks in Africa to structured finance issuers in Europe.

Describe your childhood – where did you grow up; did you have any hobbies?

I grew up in a small town in Ontario (Canada). Very idyllic and peaceful. A lot of farms, orchards and near a lake. As a small child I played outside all the time and was a bit feral. At around 9 years old I started skateboarding and quickly became obsessed! My world became skateboarding, and I spent all my time searching out new urban landscapes. I was lucky to get sponsored for skateboarding when I was around 12 and visited a lot of different cities. Given that the prospect of falling on concrete is a bit too daunting at my age, I have since eased up on the skateboarding, but I am still an avid surfer…

Can you share your personal journey with the LGBTQ+ community?

My personal journey as an ally with the LGBTQ+ community really started at university when one of my best friends, who had always been out socially, came out to his very traditional family. This caused a damaging rupture with his family and accompanying him on this painful journey triggered an awareness of the hurt caused by a lack of acceptance. This forced me to see how discrimination and prejudices, in addition to being a fundamental human rights issue, cause real emotional pain and mental health issues in what should be loving relationships. This created a natural push for me to be a more vocal ally and advocate.

What has been a standout moment in your career so far?

Being recognised as a Top 50 Executive Ally by LGBT Great in 2023 was definitely a standout moment for me in my career. I felt a deep sense of pride to be recognised by LGBT Great in such way and to embody the progressive culture of acceptance and inclusion that defines Moody’s.

How does Moody’s strive for inclusivity and provide an open space for LGBTQ+ employees?

For Moody’s creating an open space for LGBTQ+ employees is a business imperative. We understand that inclusion and diversity supports successful business outcomes and is ultimately a competitive advantage. There are a few ways in which Moody’s does this. First, the voices of LGBTQ+ employees are given an organic platform to advocate, celebrate and engage via our regional Pride Business Resource Groups (BRGs). These are well-respected, dynamic and influential groups.

Second, the tone from the top of company matches this drive for inclusivity through both direct and indirect signaling. Three, a culture of inclusion and LGBTQ+ inclusion are ingrained at every stage of employee’s lifecycle, from recruiting to onboarding to talent development, and we also take time to celebrate this culture.

Throughout your career, have you noticed any developments in attitudes towards the importance of diversity and inclusion?

Over the course of my career, I have definitely seen a shift towards the importance of diversity and inclusion as a competitive advantage. Within that context, Moody’s stands out as a leader and the company’s commitment is steadfast. Inclusion is a strategic orientation for Moody’s and there is a concerted, authentic, effort to champion inclusive policies and behaviors in all aspects of how we do business.

What immediate improvements would you like to see being made for LGBTQ+ equality in the future – both in the workplace, and wider society?

In wider society, what concerns me the most is the weakening of civility and humanistic values in political discourse, coupled with the rise of discriminatory views vehemently voiced on social media platforms. These dynamics are insidious and coalesce to legitimize hate and ultimately facilitate the dismantling of rights already won.

The remedy is to ensure that the voices of the LGBTQ+ community are both heard and amplified. As part of this, boosting the voices of younger generations, such as Gen Z and Gen Alpha, which display an innate openness, is also a key.