Microsoft’s Robson Smith on how the company amplifies underrepresented voices

After completing his academic education, Robson Smith found himself caught in the same frustrating cycle that traps many job-seeking young people: he needed work experience to land a job but couldn’t gain that experience without first securing employment. Initially unsure of the direction to take, he was soon intrigued by Microsoft’s apprenticeship programme during a school visit by interns, and quickly became eager about the opportunity to earn while learning, and gain invaluable experience with a renowned tech giant. After a nerve-wracking assessment centre experience, he received the exciting news of being offered a contract at Microsoft, which led to him relocating from Kent to Reading at only 16 years old. This transition into independence brought with it life lessons and responsibilities that helped Robson mature quickly.

During the 2020 lockdowns, Robson built invaluable skills in managing live events and virtual meetings, leading to increased responsibilities and direct involvement with senior leadership in organising key internal events. Completing his degree – the first to do so under this apprenticeship programme – he transitioned into a role as a business programme manager, and now focuses on internal projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing employee experiences.

Sharing his personal journey in discovering his sexuality, Robson reflects on his school experiences and challenges faced in coming to terms with his identity. Amid the lack of guidance and education around LGBTQ+ topics, his realisation and acceptance unfolded gradually. He naturally gravitated towards female groups, feeling more comfortable socialising with them, which consequently made him the target of bullying. However, looking back, he sees a silver lining in these unfortunate experiences. “It seems a shame to say, but I do think the bullying partly made me the person I am today,” Robson says. “I have more understanding and empathy for people. I’m much more concerned about how others feel and how I can help them out. Everyone is different. Everyone can love whoever they want to love. There’s no right or wrong answer.”

Robson’s attraction towards men became more evident as he grew older, until a pivotal moment when he confided in an older out gay student about his feelings, marking the first step towards accepting his identity. From school to work, Robson has consistently found solace and acceptance with other members of the community, including Microsoft’s LGBTQ+ employee resource group (ERG), GLEAM.

Robson Smith (Image: Provided)

As a communications manager for the ERG, Robson has focused on empowering inclusivity not only for LGBTQ+ employees but also for straight allies, recognising their significant role in advocating for human rights alongside the LGBTQ+ community. “We can only do so much as a community,” he explains. “It’s having straight and cis allies’ support that’s key. Everyone can get involved, regardless of their background, regardless of their religion or their beliefs.”

With a commitment to philanthropy and inclusivity, Microsoft’s dedication to amplifying underrepresented voices and advocating for social justice across all communities is loud and clear. Reflecting on his nine-year tenure at Microsoft, Robson emphasises the mutual exchange of passion and opportunities between himself and the company. He stresses the importance of creating a workplace environment where everyone feels valued and respected, regardless of their identity.

“When something’s not right, we speak up about it,” says Robson. “There’s an opportunity for everyone to get involved. A big cultural thing at Microsoft is growth mindset. It’s all about inclusive thinking; it’s reflecting on what you’re saying, being curious, asking questions. We don’t pretend to be a know-it-all company; we’re learning all the time.”

Looking ahead, Robson envisions Microsoft’s future as a technology leader committed to advancing inclusivity and representation. From inclusive product design and diverse character options in gaming, to the continuous support of progressive legislation, Microsoft stands proudly in its efforts to drive positive change in the tech industry. Robson also encourages ongoing dialogue, empathy, and active participation from allies to create and maintain inclusive spaces both within the tech sector and society at large.

“As an ERG, not only are we here to support the LGBTQ+ community, but we’re also here to support those parents or friends or managers who have questions about being allies to the community. Being curious is always a great place to start.”

