Manchester Pride: Kimpton Clocktower reveals free ‘Come As You Are’ Pride extravaganza

Manchester’s iconic five-star Kimpton Clocktower Hotel has revealed plans for its annual ‘Come As You Are’ Pride weekend, set to take place on 24-25 August 2024 during Manchester Pride.

The free, non-ticketed event will be held at The Refuge, the hotel’s bar and restaurant.

Hold over the weekend of Manchester Pride, the two-day event will showcase a range of local DJ legends and special performances, celebrating Manchester’s homegrown LGBTQIA+ talent and allies.

The Kimpton Clocktower’s The Refuge bar and restaurant will be hosting the festivities (Image: Provided)

The lineup features a a host of the city’s finest, including the Family Gorgeous (with members including Cheddar Gorgeous, Banksie, Anna Phylactic, and Liquorice Black), Flash Ibiza founder Guy Williams, Chris Massey and Muddy Feet from Supernature Disco, and Sticky Heat’s Marco Giannini.

David Lockhart, General Manager of Kimpton Clocktower, said: “Inclusion and diversity as well as celebrating Northern talent is an integral part to the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel and Refuge. We are proud to be welcoming such disco legends for our annual Come As You Are celebration.”

Fabulous full-weekend lineup

On Saturday, the event will run from 2pm to midnight, with performances by Family Gorgeous and House Of Ghetto. The Refuge Public Bar will host sets from DJs including Lena C, Camilla Reghenzi, and Rev Austin. Meanwhile, the Refuge Terrace will see a takeover by Flash Ibiza and Supernature Disco, featuring DJs such as Swindells, Brett Denning, and Guy Williams.

Sunday’s festivities will take place from 5pm to midnight. The Public Bar will feature sets from Laura Jackson, Laura Weaver, and Jamie Bull, while the Terrace will host a Sticky Heat takeover with Julie Wills, Jimmy Turnbull, and the Sticky Heat crew.

Special Pride Package rooms available

Entry to the ‘Come As You Are’ weekend is completely free and operates on a first-come-first-served basis. The Kimpton Clocktower is also offering a special Pride Package for those who want to make an even more fabulous weekend of it.

The hotel is offering special Pride packages (Image: Provided)

The stunning grade II-listed building that houses the Kimpton and its 270 rooms is is located on Oxford Street in Manchester city centre, just a short walk from the city’s Gay Village.

It dates back to 1890, boasting an exquisite exterior reminiscent of Harrods and the Houses of Parliament – and with its own mini-Big Ben to boot: a 66-metre-tall tower.