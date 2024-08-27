Manchester Pride: Check out Attitude’s highlights in 9 fabulous photos

Manchester Pride 2024 returned this weekend (24-25 August), showing the country that northerners know how to represent the community.

From the mammoth parade to the booming street party and everything in between, the city really outdid itself this year – and Attitude was there to witness it all.

Below, here’s our highlights of Manchester Pride 2024 in nine fabulous pics.

Manchester Pride Parade

The Keighley Cougars had one of the largest floats in the parade (Image: The Vain Photography/ Carl Sukonik)

Tens of thousands of spectators took to the streets of Manchester to watch the annual Manchester Pride Parade, snaking its way through the city from Deansgate to the Gay Village. Rugby Club the Keighley Cougars were a standout of the parade, featuring one of the parade’s largest and most fabulous floats – and boys in rugby kits.

Bentley’s LGBTQ+ network, BeProud, brought the glam with a decked-out vehicle (Image: The Vain Photography/ Carl Sukonik)

LGBTQ+ activist Jaxon Feeley also marched with Bentley and its LGBTQ+ network, BeProud, joining colleague’s from its Crewe-based site.

Manchester Pride Gay Village Party

Canal Street was the heartbeat of Pride celebrations (Image: The Vain Photography/ Carl Sukonik)

The iconic Canal Street was the epicentre of celebrations all weekend, of course. The Gay Village played host to a number of outdoor stages, bars, and food stalls, with fabulous faces from every part of the community showing up to show their Pride.

Kimpton Clocktower Hotel’s ‘Come As You Are’

The Kimpton Clocktower brought the Pride vibes with its free Pride event ‘Come As You Are’ (Image: Kimpton Clocktower)

Arguably one the city’s finest hotels, the fabulous Kimpton Clocktower‘s ever-popular free ‘Come As You Are’ Pride party returned for 2024. Held at its The Refuge bar and restaurant, the venue was packed out all weekend as guests partied to an impressive DJ and performer lineup.

Attitude also spied Manchester drag legends Cheddar Gorgeous, Anna Phylactic and Licquorice Black mingling among the crowds and bringing the vibes.

Main stage: Sugababes, Loreen, Jessie J and more

Sugagbabes performing at Manchester Pride 2024 (Image: David Gee) Jessie J (Image: David Gee) Danny Beard and their Band (Image: David Gee)

The (ticketed) mainstage event played host to a whole array of stunning performances all weekend, including Sugababes, Loreen, Danny Beard and Jessie J.

Barbara Knox AKA Coronation Street‘s Rita

Barbara Know (centre) was joined by Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutenant Mark Llewellin and Manchester drag queen Belinda Scandal (Image: The Vain Photography/ Carl Sukonik)

Legendary Coronation Street star Barbara Knox gave an emotional speech on the main stage after receiving a ‘Manchester Icon Award’. “It is so wonderful to see what you’ve all created and the warmth, the welcome, it’s wonderful you’ve got your own little bit of paradise I think,” the 93-year-old national treasure told the crowds.

Ginny Lemon’s Dog Show

Ginny Lemon’s Dog Show (Image: The Vain Photography/ Carl Sukonik)

Yes, this was as camp as it sounds. Everyone’s favourite Worcester icon Ginny Lemon put their skills to the test by finding the best bitches (and dogs) in Manchester.