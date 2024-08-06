Loughborough Pride: town set to host its first-ever LGBTQ+ Pride celebration

The Leicestershire town of Loughborough is gearing up for a historic event as it prepares to host its first-ever official LGBTQ Pride celebration this month.

The landmark occasion, taking place on 17th August 2024, was “created by the community for the community,” organisers say.

The inaugural Loughborough Pride, organised by the team behind ‘OUT in Loughborough‘, a local LGBTQ social group, will kick off at 6pm and continue into the night. The event will transform four queer-friendly spaces around Wards End into Loughborough’s first ‘Queer Quarter’.

Attendees can look forward to an evening filled with free, live entertainment featuring some of the county’s biggest talents. The line-up includes singers, drag artists, lip-sync performers, dancers, and DJs.

Jonathan Fraser, chair of the Loughborough Pride committee, shared his excitement in a statement: “As residents of Loughborough and Charnwood, we love that Loughborough is a safe, welcoming, and inclusive place to live, work, study, and socialise. And we want to celebrate that.”

Building a legacy

The organisers envision Loughborough Pride as more than just a one-off event. “We want to build a legacy for Loughborough and create an evolving annual event that will become a highlight of the Charnwood calendar,” Fraser added.

A team of dedicated volunteers is bringing Loughborough Pride to life. Their goal is to promote positive change in their beloved town and create an inclusive community event that will grow and expand in the future, celebrating the diversity of this university town and its surrounding county.

Fraser also acknowledged the community’s backing: “The support we’ve received from local businesses and organisations has been incredible. It truly shows the strength of our community and our collective commitment to fostering inclusivity and celebration.”