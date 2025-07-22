Munroe Bergdorf, Russell Tovey, Harris Dickinson and more offer messages of love ahead of London Trans+ Pride

Jameela Jamil (she/her)

“The trans community are leaders in freedom, passion, solidarity, and frankly, fun. It is in the best interests of our society to uphold and protect them. As they have always tried to uphold and protect others.”

Paloma Faith (she/her)

“I stand in solidarity with the trans community and always will. Trans rights are human rights and they deserve our protection empathy and understanding. I despise that they are being used as scapegoats for human suffering when the source of it is actually the very people who try and brainwash people into discriminating against them. My heart goes out to all my trans friends, I am a proud and loving ally.”

Jessie Ware (she/her)

“Trans rights are human rights. I proudly stand with the trans community – with love and respect, always.”

Eddie Suzy Izzard (she/her)

“Women’s Rights are Human Rights and Trans Rights are Human Rights. End of story. We have to make this work.”

Harris Dickinson (he/him)

“Witnessing the strength, unity, and love at London Trans+ Pride was a powerful reminder of the importance of standing with the trans community – not just today, but every day. I stand firmly against the marginalisation, discrimination, and silencing of trans people.”

Will Young (he/him)

“I stand in full solidarity with all trans people. The political hijacking of your lives and bodies is driven by a minority, and please know that you are supported, cared for, and loved.”

Russell Tovey (he/him)

“No LGB without the T! Trans people deserve our love, safety, and respect and no amount of government rhetoric can erase their existence, no matter how hard they try. It’s on all of us to step up and show the world that we are not going backwards. The world spins forward, and so must we.”

Clara Amfo (he/him)

“Trans people have always existed and should have the right to live peaceful, dignified and joyous lives. Their rights are human rights.”

Nicola Roberts (she/her)

“I fully support my trans sisters. I hope you continue to find the strength to be authentically yourself and keep inspiring us all.”

Munroe Bergdorf (she/her)

“With British trans people facing so much uncertainty on how our day to day lives will change following the Supreme Court ruling and subsequent EHRC guidance. It’s essential that as many of us as possible take to the streets in protest, to show our pride and that we will not be erased, shamed, segregated or forced back into the margins. Watching London Trans Pride grow year on year is both a reminder that trans people aren’t going anywhere, and that our allies see through the relentless, nonsensical, transphobic culture war targeting our community through British politics and much of the media.”

Jake Shears (he/him)

“They can pass all the rulings they want! Queer and Trans folk are not going anywhere.”

Alison Goldfrapp (she/her)

“To be yourself in a world that tries to erase you is defiant and beautiful. I see you, I support you, I celebrate you.”

Steps

“To our trans family: You are seen, you are valued, and you are deeply loved. We stand with you, today and always. Your strength and beauty inspire us all.”

Lydia West (she/her)

“I stand with all trans people in the fight for equality. Now more than ever we must fight in peace against violence, sexism, and hatred for all trans people.”

Honey Dijon (she/her)

“No amount of legislation will ever erase or silence trans people, we have always been here and will continue to exist outside of an antiquated oppressive system known as the patriarchy.”

Rina Sawayama (she/her)

“London Trans Pride is a beautiful annual event of joy, protest, love and more. It is now, more than ever, vital that we support the trans community by any means possible – they are one of the most marginalised groups of people in the UK and in recent years they have been under near constant attack from all sides and enough is enough. I implore people from across the UK to turn up this year (be it physical or financial) to show the anti-trans lawmakers, politicians and hate groups that they are on the wrong side of history and that trans people are loved and supported universally.”

Travis Alabanza (they/them)

“Every year, the importance of this march grows and grows. With this year seeing in the UK both our two major political parties consistently using trans people as scapegoats for misinformation and harmful rhetoric, it is more vital than ever we show up and remind this country that we are a community who deserve respect, love and safety – and that there are many who agree with this. Trans pride continues to be the best day in the calender year. Where our hurt, anger and demands for justice are blended with love, community & a reminder of the power of solidarity.”

Trans Kids Deserve Better

“The Supreme Court Ruling is not unique, or unexpected. Our rights have been under attack for a long time and we will not sit by and let the world kick us into the ground. The only solution to our despair is action. We need to remember why we are here. Pride is a protest, and was fought for by generations of unheard trans people. TKDB recognises the power of Trans Pride, and the privilege to have a chance to be loud, and to be ourselves. But we will have nothing left if we do not continue the fight of the generations before us – don’t stop at London Trans Pride! Support your most vulnerable communities: trans kids, black trans women, disabled trans folks; we are the fight, and we are the future. Finally, stop saying ‘Protect Trans Kids’ – you haven’t, and we’ve been left to protect ourselves. Stop with the empty phrases! Stand up! Fight back!”.

Dani St James (she/her), Not A Phase

“It goes without saying that there has never been a more urgent time for allyship. At home and abroad, our community is under attack. This year, I’m asking you to go one step further – to shelve passive allyship and step into active advocacy. We need you more than ever to shoulder the weight of our message, not just at marches, but in your everyday life. Show up on the streets and then: take that same energy to your workplace, your social circles, your local pub, and your polling booth. When you witness the power, beauty and collective strength of our community at London Trans Pride, I hope it doesn’t just move you — I hope it galvanises you into action.”

Lewis G. Burton (they/them), co-founder of London Trans+ Pride

“This year’s Supreme Court ruling has caused confusion, grief, and real harm — not just for trans people in the UK, but for our communities globally. The judgement erases the realities of intersex people, ignores the lived experience of trans, non-binary and gender-diverse people, and reinforces the idea that only a narrow, outdated definition of womanhood deserves legal protection. The Court didn’t hear from a single trans organisation. Instead, it sided with a well-funded, vocal minority committed to stripping us of our rights. We want to be clear: this ruling deepens the fracture of trust between the LGBTQ+ community and the Labour Party — a party many of us once looked to for protection. It’s hard to feel hope when we are met with silence, or worse, complicity. This year’s theme is Existence and Resistance because every day we live our lives with dignity and joy is an act of protest. We march to remind our siblings that they are not alone — that despite the cruelty of this government and the noise of a few hundred bigots, we are still here. We are a natural, eternal part of humanity. You cannot legislate us out of existence. We don’t want special treatment — we want to live in peace, to love freely, to build our futures without fear. That is not too much to ask.”

Mx. Adam Khan (xe/them), London Trans+ Pride organising team

“Marching to reclaim our streets is more important now than ever, as our community has continually seen its rights rescinded in the UK and across the world for years. Despite this, the Trans Pride Movement is spreading trans joy and rage like wildfire. We are a record-breaking, integral part of the Trans Pride movement, which this year will see 30 Trans Prides organise across the UK and Ireland.”

Sukey Venables-Fisher (she/her), London Trans+ Pride organising team

“This is a community with many intersections and our march belongs to all of us: we don’t have an access policy because it’s a requirement, it’s a first building block to how we design our march and a good proportion of our organising group have disabilities ourselves. Because LT+P is growing so fast, we know what was ok last year won’t be good enough this year. We talk often to participants to find what works and what doesn’t, and explore new ways to broaden access to the point where no trans person will ever be excluded.”EM Williams (they/them), London Trans+ Pride organising team: “Existence and Resistance is about human beings. It’s about championing compassion and kindness over hate and darkness. We are marching for families. Marching for those who never had the words until now. Marching with those who are quietly existing with their loved ones over a cup of tea, and/or loudly resisting, amplified and immortalised. Our existence is a protest, right now it has to be. And we will march in resistance until we only have to march in joy and recognition. I march for a time when every person who finds themselves within the LGBTQIAA+ umbrella, every person whose identity is ricocheted between tabloids and headlines, feels like they can answer the question “Who are you, what’s your story?” without pause, without fear.”

Jeremy Corbyn (he/him)

“There has never been a more important time to turn up in solidarity with the trans community. Trans people are one of the most marginalised groups in society, but they are so much more than that. They are artists. They are writers. They are campaigners. Above all, they are human beings who just want to live in dignity and peace.”