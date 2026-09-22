Where did the style set refuel during London Fashion Week?

During London Fashion Week, restaurants become unofficial extensions of the shows, with editors, designers, stylists and celebrities swapping the front row for a table, a drink and something worth talking about.

From long lunches to late-night dinners that turn into a night of drinking, these are the places where the fashion crowd ate, drank and regrouped between shows.

Blank Street spotted at Geordie Campbell Spring/Summer 2027 (Image: Provided)

As the official coffee sponsor of London Fashion Week this season, Blank Street kept the fashion crowd fuelled between shows. Its pop-up at the NEGEN space served up matcha and cold brew, while showgoers carried their drinks through the streets, making them an instant street-style accessory.

La Petite Maison (Image: Provided)

With art-filled interiors and a Mediterranean-inspired menu, it’s a stylish stop for the fashion crowd. Expect the best of the ocean, from prawns to salt-baked sea bass, paired with the cult-favourite Tomatini, a light, savoury cocktail made with tomato-infused vodka and fresh tomato flavours.

Dover Street Counter (Image: Provided)

There’s nothing quite like the exhaustion of running around London Fashion Week to leave you craving comfort food. Enter Dover Street Counter, the Mayfair sister restaurant to The Dover, serving up classic counter-style fare with a French twist. Think French dip sandwiches, signature wedge salads and the kind of unfussy dishes that hit the spot after a long day of shows.

Martino’s (Image: Provided)

Consider Martino’s a well-kept Sloane Square secret: a warm, elegant space that feels intimate without trying too hard. The menu keeps things simple with comforting Italian classics, from rich Bolognese to indulgent meatballs. After a day of dashing between shows, sometimes the best thing fashion week can ask for is a little taste of home cooking.

The Maine (Image: Provided)

Step inside the 18th-century townhouse that houses The Maine, and it’s easy to see why fashion’s crowd can’t get enough. With its neo-speakeasy interiors and New England-inspired brasserie fare, the menu runs from oysters and seafood towers to fashionable crudo, grilled fish and steak.

Wagyu Yakiniku Ushio (Image: Provided)

Opening earlier this summer, Wagyu Yakiniku Ushio has already won over London’s fashion crowd. Tucked away on Charlotte Street, the Japanese yakiniku spot is perfectly primed for an end-of-day feast after running around the city between shows, with smoky grills and perfectly marbled cuts waiting to reward an empty stomach.