Lewis Hamilton has praised Ralf Schumacher after the German former racing driver came out publicly as gay last week.

Ralf, 49, shared the news with fans on social media on Sunday 14 July. He also shared a photograph of his partner, Etienne.

The brother of Michael Schumacher told followers on Instagram: “The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything.”

“It liberates others to be able to do the same” – Lewis Hamilton

Responding to the news while speaking to the media before last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis said: “I think clearly he’s not felt comfortable being able to say it in the past. And it’s definitely not a new thing.

“But I think it just shows that we are in a time that finally you can take that step and don’t have to fear.

The sporting ico, added: “And hopefully he will be able to say that, that I think he’s so far had only positive feedback from people. And I think that’s because of the time we’re living in and the changes we are [seeing].”

Hamilton, 39, continued (as per Formula1.com]: “Even him taking that step sends such a positive message and liberates others to be able to do the same. We need more and more people to do that.”

“I am 100% behind you”

Another person to publicly praise Ralf is his son, David.

In a social media comment, David wrote: “I am very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you really feel that you feel very comfortable and secure, no matter if they are a man or a woman.

“I am 100% behind you dad and wish you all the best and congratulations.”

Ralf was previously married to Cora Schumacher for 14 years before their divorce in 2015.

He has earned six Grand Prix wins during his F1 career with Williams and Toyota.

German actress Carmen Geiss, a close friend of Ralf’s, also commented on his coming out post last week.

“This step was an act of liberation and self-acceptance for him,” she said. “It was a courageous decision that has developed in him for a long time. [It is] one which he now takes with pride and confidence.”