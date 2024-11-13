Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti review: Discover tranquility and luxury in the heart of the Dolomites

Explore an unforgettable side of Italy, where breathtaking landscapes meet ultimate luxury in the heart of the Dolomites. Prepare to escape fully into the mountains and impressive scenery, where every detail has been thoughtfully designed for pure relaxation. From the captivating aromas that greet you to the expansive, four-level spa, the Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti invites you to unwind and immerse yourself in the present. The wellness continues to exquisite dining and tailored excursions, making it a holiday destination that fulfils both desire and need.

Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti

I spent a night at this breathtaking resort, a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Legend Collection, nestled in a stunning location with sweeping mountain views. Also, for the winter lovers, it’s set in Pinzolo within the Madonna di Campiglio ski area – the largest in Trentino – boasting 150 km of slopes, four snowboard parks, and a single ski pass covering the entire area. The resort combines warm, inviting modern design with architecture that blends into the natural surroundings, offering countless cozy spots for peaceful solitude.

Sustainability is at the heart of Lefay’s mission, with technologies that reduce energy consumption and emissions, along with a commitment to supporting the social and economic development of local communities.

Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti, Dolomites waterfall view (Image: Provided) Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti, Sky Lounge Bar (Image: Provided) Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti, Dolomites mountains view (Image: Provided)

The suites are a luxurious blend of natural fabrics and locally sourced materials, like native stone, oak and chestnut woods. With 88 light-filled rooms featuring expansive windows, each suite offers views of the forest, the outdoor pool, and the valley.

Furniture is custom-made, merging artisanal craftsmanship with Italian design to create an experience that’s both luxurious and environmentally conscious. My favourite details included the private balcony with soft grass, a cosy fireplace that sets an instant mood, and remote-control curtains that made me feel like I was living out a movie scene.

I loved playing jazz on the portable speaker while using the intuitive lighting controls, which let me easily switch between day, night, and relax modes. Instead of fiddling around with 20 switches to create a mood, it’s all done in one. It’s the ultimate alpine retreat, designed to delight in every sense.

Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti, Family Suite (Image: Provided) Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti, Spa Suite (Image: Provided) Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti, SEZ Suite (Image: Provided)

Amenities

The Lefay SPA Scientific Committee has developed the Lefay SPA Method, a unique wellness approach that combines Classical Chinese Medicine with Western scientific research. The spa is organised into five distinct areas, each inspired by a season and its associated organ, designed to release specific emotions.

The fifth area, known as ‘The Centre’, serves as a space for cleansing between each of these immersive zones. This thoughtful setup creates a truly one-of-a-kind experience that helps reconnect with essential energies and restore balance.

The wellness journey doesn’t end there, either – I was able to practice an energising hot yoga session in the sauna, followed by lying on the grass, to the best invigorating body scrub I’ve experienced that activated key energy points with luxurious products from Lefay’s own cosmetic line, available at lefayshop.com.

Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti, indoor and outdoor pool (Image: Provided) Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti, fitness gym (Image: Provided) Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti, indoor pool (Image: Provided)

The food enhances the soulful experience, with two restaurants offering distinct yet both delicious dining styles: one for fine dining and another for a more relaxed, gourmet experience. The fine dining restaurant provides a “culinary emotional experience,” where each course is crafted with local ingredients to mirror an ascent from the base to the peak of a mountain. You can also explore several bars, each offering a unique atmosphere to enjoy a drink.

Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti, ravioli di lepre (Image: Provided) Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti – the Grual restaurant (Image: Provided) Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti, chef preparing meal (Image: Provided)

Excursions

Meditation, Nature, Natural Food in Forest Tour

The relaxation continues as you head outside. We were treated to an outdoor meditative experience which included tree hugging (as wholesome as it sounds), meditation and yoga in the forest, natural food from foraged ingredients as well as a sensory walk to experience the different earthly textures. Our guides had such a passion for their work and leading a life according to these principle is highly recommended as an opportunity to reground.

Tree hugging forest (Image: Attitude’s own) Locally prepared food (Image: Attitude’s own) Yoga in forest (Image: Attitude’s own)

For more information on this, visit mountainfriends.it.

I could not recommend this stay enough for your next restful break. In the heart of the Dolomites, the resort embodies a true synergy of nature, wellness, and refined design. Every detail, from the eco-conscious suites to the holistic Lefay SPA Method, is crafted to reconnect you with peace and the surrounding beauty. Whether indulging in gourmet dining or meditating in the forest, this resort delivers an unparalleled escape that nurtures both body and spirit.

For more information or to book, visit preferredhotels.com.