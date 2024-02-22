Lady Gaga joins Fortnite Festival video game as part of season 2 update

Lady Gaga has become the headline act of Fortnite Festival as part of its season 2 update, also bringing a host of her tracks to the video game.

Fortnite Festival is a rhythm video game similar to Rock Band, in which players time button inputs along to tracks. A selection of Gaga’s tracks will also be available, including ‘Applause’ and ‘Born This Way’.

A virtual avatar of Gaga will perform while the player jams to the star’s tracks, while she will also become a playable character in the main Fortnite game. She’ll be wearing outfits from her Chromatica Ball tour, with instruments from the tour also featuring.

The singer shared the news on X on Tuesday 20 February, quoting a tweet from 2019 where she asked “what’s fortnight [sic]”, which went viral at the time.

Fortnite Festival is a spin off of the hugely popular online multiplayer game Fortnite, in which 100 people compete in battle royale matches to become the last person standing.

In 2021, Ariana Grande joined the Fortnite universe as both a playable character and to perform in the game as part of her virtual Rift Tour.

Nicki Minaj also became a playable character in the Call of Duty series last August, complete with pink machine gun, of course.

New music and movie coming from Lady Gaga

Things are looking good for Lady Gaga this year, with the singer teasing new music in a series of recent social posts.

Fans have been speculating about potential new solo material from Gaga since 2020’s Chromatica. The 13-time Grammy winner’s last release was a collab with legendary crooner Tony Bennett last year on covers album Love For Sale.

The performer will also star in the upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux. In the sequel to 2019’s The Joker, Gaga will feature as infamous Batman villainess, Harley Quinn. The movie is due to be released on 4 October.