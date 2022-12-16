‘Knowing I could express myself free from the start was amazing’

Francesco Albanese, a Trainee Solicitor at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, shares his take on new joiners and how to cultivate an open culture in the workplace.

Francesco was born and raised in Bari, Italy, and like many other LGBTQ+ people, had some trouble during his teenage years. “I have experienced it all; in some ways, it was not the best upbringing, but it isn’t something I dwell on.”

Francesco’s family were, however, always very supportive and encouraging. “I had the opportunity to travel with my dad a lot – he really encouraged me to learn languages. My mom always supported me and encouraged me to follow my dreams.”

Although Francesco had grown up spending all his spare time training as a professional ballet dancer his path took a different turn. After an injury, it was a move abroad that called. “All my family are lawyers, so after that knee injury, it felt like a natural fit.”

Growing up in Italy was, at times, stifling for Francesco, and the adventures with his dad really impacted him. “It was wonderful for me to step outside of a very old-school Italy that at times can be homophobic and racist. When I came to London, I was so impressed by people wearing what they wanted. In Italy, there is a huge pressure around dressing ‘like a man’ and acting ‘how a man should’. It felt like home in London more than Italy did, and the cultural climate suits me. Italy felt backward, and I wasn’t happy there.”

Francesco Albanese, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP (Image: Provided)

During his time at Queen Mary University of London, Francesco got a placement year with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP. “When I started my placement year, my impression of a huge law firm was that it was very formal, all in suits, all very scary. When I joined, the culture wasn’t like that; everyone was very friendly, smiley, and sociable.”

What he thought was just a show for his first days and weeks didn’t fade. This environment remained and is part of the reason Francesco applied only to BCLP for a training contract.

Having completed his degree and legal practice course, he started full-time as a trainee solicitor in September 2022. “In my first week, I was speaking to a partner about being bisexual and my boyfriend. Knowing I could express myself freely from the start was amazing. I’ve created treasured relationships there, and it feels like I belong here, it’s home.”

Francesco is really impressed by how others treat him, and that has left a lasting impression. “The hierarchy – or honestly lack of – is what I have noticed the most. During my first month working full-time here, I was involved in a transaction with a partner. He treated me as a total equal and acted as if I could add the exact same value as he could to the transaction. Our offices are open plan, and there is a sense of unity there. It represents that we are all the same, working together as one.”

Now he is settled and happy at BCLP, he wants to make sure that juniors and those who are looking for jobs can have the same positive experience that he has. A few years ago, he took part in the Emerging Talent Sponsors programme, where he was able to drive change and see first-hand how important it is that younger voices are heard.

Francesco Albanese, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP (Image: Provided)

“I was part of this LGBTQ+ sub-network, made up of trainees and future trainees at the time. These groups were created to move forward and were really future-oriented. We know that change isn’t driven by those that the change itself is inherently less relevant to. I love that the company is aware that they can’t create policy and hiring changes without the juniors on board.”

Francesco has always been enthused and grateful to play a part in ensuring the firm can keep growing in the right direction. When he looks to the future, he speaks about being there for others and a symbiotic relationship between him and his place of work.

“Honestly, I want to soak up the expertise from all the people around me and create really strong relationships. I know that where I am, there are the right people to nourish me to becoming the lawyer I’d love to be.”

Francesco would love to qualify in a few years’ time, supported by his wonderful team, and longer-term would love to be further involved in diversity and inclusion, as well as recruitment initiatives. “I would appreciate the opportunity to have an impact on the selection of talent and development of others; I think I have a lot to give.”