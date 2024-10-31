Ana Matronic shares why she’s skipping Scissor Sisters reunion: ‘I will be there in spirit to kiki with you’

Ana Matronic has explained why she won’t be taking part in the recently announced Scissor Sisters reunion.

In a statement shared by the band on X, formerly Twitter, and on Instagram, Ms Matronic said that the timing just hadn’t aligned.

“People familiar with my story and career arc will know that in the heart of this Showgirl lies a giant Nerd. In the past decade my Nerd self has taken the wheel and is now driving my career,” she wrote.

The 50-year-old singer continued: “I am currently finishing production on the first season of my history podcast Good Time Sallies which has grown into several long-term research & writing projects

“With contracts signed and schedules agreed on these commitments, the timing of a Scissor reunion does not allow me to join my former bandmates on this tour.”

Ms Matronic rounded off her message by saying she wished the band all the best on their tour.

“I will be there in spirit to kiki with you,” she wrote.

It was announced earlier today (31 Oct) that only three members of the beloved queer band –Jake Shears, Babydaddy and Del Marquis – would be returning to the stage for a UK tour in 2025 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut album, Scissor Sisters.

Speaking about Ms Matronic’s absence in a statement, Marquis said: “We’ve spent a lot of time collectively thinking about what we can add to our show that isn’t a ‘replacement’ for Ana in any way. She’s part of the spirit of this band and we want to honour that.”

Scissor Sisters’s upcoming tour marks the first time the band will have performed together in 12 years.

The band released their last album, Magic Hour, in 2012 before going on an indefinite hiatus.

Meanwhile, tickets for the reunion tour go on general sale on 8 November.