The ‘I hate gay Halloween’ memes prove queer people always understand the assignment
"What do you mean you're Cher Lloyd’s 2010 X Factor audition?"
By Alim Kheraj
If you’ve logged on to social media over the last few days, you’ve likely encountered the hilarious memes doing the rounds, and this time it’s all about gays and their Halloween costumes.
The “I hate gay Halloween” meme is not new, but every year around the spooky season the internet is flooded with people sharing their most outlandish, often very niche and downright ridiculous costumes put together by queer people.
This year is no different, and some of the outfits have had us laughing so hard that we’ve actually shed a tear. From people dressing up as Cher Lloyd from her iconic 2010 The X Factor audition to Nicole Kidman from the viral AMC advert, the pictures show how LGBTQ+ people always understand the assignment when it comes to Halloween costumes.
Some opted for topical costumes, like so-called ‘illegal aliens’ having gender confirmation surgery, various iterations of singer Chappell Roan, and the French vaulter whose bulge got in the way of winning an Olympic medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Others, meanwhile, leaned into other memes that have dominated 2024, like the baby who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando, Cosmo the Queen of Melrose, and the disheveled Oompa Loompa from the disastrous Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow, which went viral earlier this year.
Then there are the ones that feel so outlandish – like Gandalf with huge knockers – that it’s hard not to marvel at the genius and creativity of humanity.
So, with Halloween just days away, we’ve compiled some of the best “I hate gay Halloween” memes for your own costume inspo.
Truly spectacular and absolutely hilarious, we hope you’ll agree. As we said, LGBTQ+ people just get Halloween. They don’t call it Gay Christmas for nothing, after all.