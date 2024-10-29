The ‘I hate gay Halloween’ memes prove queer people always understand the assignment

If you’ve logged on to social media over the last few days, you’ve likely encountered the hilarious memes doing the rounds, and this time it’s all about gays and their Halloween costumes.

The “I hate gay Halloween” meme is not new, but every year around the spooky season the internet is flooded with people sharing their most outlandish, often very niche and downright ridiculous costumes put together by queer people.

This year is no different, and some of the outfits have had us laughing so hard that we’ve actually shed a tear. From people dressing up as Cher Lloyd from her iconic 2010 The X Factor audition to Nicole Kidman from the viral AMC advert, the pictures show how LGBTQ+ people always understand the assignment when it comes to Halloween costumes.

Some opted for topical costumes, like so-called ‘illegal aliens’ having gender confirmation surgery, various iterations of singer Chappell Roan, and the French vaulter whose bulge got in the way of winning an Olympic medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Others, meanwhile, leaned into other memes that have dominated 2024, like the baby who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando, Cosmo the Queen of Melrose, and the disheveled Oompa Loompa from the disastrous Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow, which went viral earlier this year.

Then there are the ones that feel so outlandish – like Gandalf with huge knockers – that it’s hard not to marvel at the genius and creativity of humanity.

So, with Halloween just days away, we’ve compiled some of the best “I hate gay Halloween” memes for your own costume inspo.

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re Shaggy when he drank the potion and magically transitioned in Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed? pic.twitter.com/36W0eWCZHR — BUCKstopher Jones 🫡 (@chrisfrostwho) October 28, 2024

i hate gay halloween what do you mean you’re the blue pikmin saying “im f*g” meme pic.twitter.com/aT00ZL7AA0 — fico (@fico_chu) October 25, 2024

I hate gay Halloween what do you mean it’s always 2 dumb bitches pic.twitter.com/QSyXSRG3dt — fully award winned movie (@poxparty) October 27, 2024

i hate gay halloween, what do you mean you’re chappell roan and a passenger seat? pic.twitter.com/mI9zPRwTD5 — motti (@motticomedy) October 26, 2024

I hate gay Halloween. What do you mean you’re Rachel’s mom when she heard Jesus was seen in Ohio pic.twitter.com/XSVaPyPH7j — farty B 👻 (@basicbenny) October 27, 2024

i hate gay halloween what do you mean you’re that butch who could run a mcdonald’s like the navy pic.twitter.com/6Dt6mMV9pr — very online guy (@lovelucydacus) October 27, 2024

I hate gay Halloween what do you mean you’re French children playing tribute to music legend Serge Gainsbourg in 1988? pic.twitter.com/ncnqXFV4bp — 360rat (@holIowbody) October 27, 2024

i hate gay halloween what do you mean you’re cosmo queen of melrose explaining how your grandmother wanted you all to switch from catholic to jehovah pic.twitter.com/VDbeW8rnD9 — matt (@mattxiv) October 24, 2024

i hate gay halloween wdym you’re the glitter girl from the stay with me vine pic.twitter.com/P3vKyxp50B — holly 🧸💕 (@wollyhest) October 28, 2024

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re the tennis ball POV from Challengers pic.twitter.com/e6q67WAl86 — Karl Delossantos (@karl_delo) October 26, 2024

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re Nicole Kidman from the AMC ad pic.twitter.com/T1TzdOAl53 — hannah 🪽 (@Crimsondawns) October 27, 2024

i hate gay halloween what do you mean your cher lloyd’s 2010 x factor audition pic.twitter.com/UIjTjImBlV — alex 🇵🇸 (@xander_film) October 27, 2024

What do you mean you’re Gandalf with big naturals pic.twitter.com/CHFWqQbjHB — Nic (@cutter_nut) October 26, 2024

i hate gay halloween parties wdym you’re the toy story hooker pic.twitter.com/vD7Dbwpobj — tito boy (@legdayinspo) October 26, 2024

in gay world, halloween is the one night a year when a gay can dress like a total slut (the four seasons orlando baby’s dad) pic.twitter.com/IxzjAAeicg — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) October 26, 2024

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean we’re Buffy & Faith dancing homoerotically at the Bronze pic.twitter.com/AEItvuTQ9T — Gabrielle 💬 (@gabalexa) October 27, 2024

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re the Olympic pole vaulter that bumped the pole with his bulge. pic.twitter.com/y0kR60m7oa — Thulane “Toolz” Hadebe (@YesItsMeToolz) October 27, 2024

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re illegal aliens getting transgender surgeries in prison? pic.twitter.com/gUVN4Kja0J — ives (@ivy_malone) October 28, 2024

I hate gay Halloween what do you mean you're the tired but wired DW meme? pic.twitter.com/TUnJddlR0C — RICKY (@Rickyismsss) October 25, 2024

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re the female Oompa Loompa from Glasgow’s “Willy’s Chocolate Experience”?? pic.twitter.com/0BRWJIE1RT — dylan guerra (@DylanGGuerra) October 26, 2024

i hate gay halloween what do you mean you’re art donaldson’s signature serve from the 2024 film challengers pic.twitter.com/oOFMNHNhIN — ijbol adjani (@MOULlNR0UGE) October 27, 2024

hate going to gay Halloween parties, what do you mean you’re that guy who pushed Brittany Broski during the Apple dance at the LA leg of Charli and Troye Sweat Tour? pic.twitter.com/krD1xef397 — bartek (@uawanama) October 25, 2024

I hate gay Halloween what do you mean you're Lisa Rinna screaming obscenities in the mic at Andy Cohen's baby shower? pic.twitter.com/ar9V6tnuZC — B (@the_petshopboy) October 25, 2024

I hate gay Halloween bc what do you mean you’re the Lisa Rinna M&M ad from the 2008 Oscars Awards pic.twitter.com/l1j00273y7 — Jack Strub (@strub11_) October 26, 2024

i hate gay halloween what do you mean you’re chappell roan in the crowd at gov ball pic.twitter.com/g40efk0tqg — scut farkus 🍉 (@nysydi) October 27, 2024

I hate gay Halloween… what do you mean you’re the bottle of Cécred that Beyoncé dressed up and shared to her socials? pic.twitter.com/jHhmmyoAQC — David Leith Fraser (@dvdleithfraser) October 26, 2024

I hate gay Halloween what do you mean you are Charli xcx signing records on vocal rest pic.twitter.com/NqaXJB8AjM — Tyler LaCount (@LaCount_Dracula) October 27, 2024

I hate gay Halloween costumes what do you mean you’re the bisexual couch from

IKEA’s 2021 pride collection pic.twitter.com/rtS55huoKE — Christina Casillo (@chrisrosecas) October 27, 2024

Truly spectacular and absolutely hilarious, we hope you’ll agree. As we said, LGBTQ+ people just get Halloween. They don’t call it Gay Christmas for nothing, after all.