Kerri Keeney’s journey as an LGBTQ+ ally at Merck

Kerri Keeney, Membership Specialist at Merck, delves into her journey from schoolteacher to professional salesperson, discussing how the two intersect and inspired the path she’s on now. Recently awarded Ally of the Year, she also describes why her firm and continuous allyship to the LGBTQ+ community is a vital part of her life.

All successful sales professionals need three essential skills – communication, empathy, and the art of persuasion. Not many can say they developed these skills by training to become a teacher, which is precisely where Kerri Keeney stands out. Her transition from teacher to a sales role was not just a career shift; it was a transformation that allowed her to blend her passion for educating with the demands of salesmanship. Kerri quickly found her stride at pharmaceutical company Merck, seeing sales as an extension of education, and an opportunity to inform and enlighten.

“Sales was always there in the back of my mind,” she reflects. “I thought, if I could sell Shakespeare to ninth graders, I could sell anything!”

Her tenure at Merck as a vaccine sales representative marked a significant chapter in her professional life. With her background in education, Kerri excelled in this role by focusing on educating health care providers about the importance of vaccines. This period laid the foundation for her future endeavors in contracting, where she took on a specialist role overseeing a broader range of products. The exposure to Merck’s diverse portfolio was both challenging and rewarding, enabling Kerri to expand her horizons and contribute meaningfully to the company’s growth. “When I first started my career journey, I felt like I didn’t belong. At Merck, I do. It’s just really important to make sure everybody feels that they have a safe place where they can contribute.”

Having been brought up in New York, where different cultures and accents are prevalent, Kerri learned to appreciate the richness of varied experiences and backgrounds from an early age. When she moved to Pennsylvania at the age of 12, the change from the bustling diversity of New York to a more rural setting was a pivotal moment in her life, prompting her to recognise the significance of inclusivity in culture. As a result, she now aspires to maintaining a workplace environment that celebrates and embraces differences while ensuring that every employee feels valued and included.

Growing up, when issues like the AIDS epidemic were at the forefront of public minds, Kerri witnessed firsthand the prejudices and challenges faced by her LGBTQ+ friends. Despite their struggles, they remained strong and supportive of her, inspiring Kerri to always repay the favor through avid allyship.

“My LGBTQ+ friends have always seen the best in me, and oftentimes saw me when I couldn’t see myself. I’ve made it a priority and a promise to myself that I will always be a strong ally for this community.”

Kerri kept this promise through active engagement in employee business resource groups like the Women’s Network and the company’s LGBTQ+ network Rainbow Alliance. Her leadership during the challenging times of the pandemic is especially commendable, showing that nothing gets in the way of her firm support as an ally.

“Empathy is so important. You can have wonderful leadership skills, but if you are lacking empathy, then you just can’t be a great leader. We need to make sure empathy is at the forefront of our efforts, and lead with love.”

From forging deep friendships with LGBTQ+ people throughout her life, to actively leading initiatives promoting allyship, Kerri celebrates individuality every day. As one of the co-leads of the Global Rainbow Alliance Allyship team, and through her involvement in Pride events, mentorship programs, and educational campaigns, she continues to inspire others to cultivate empathy, understanding, and ongoing support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Not only does the Rainbow Alliance inspire inclusivity and belonging, and all those great cultural things, but it also allows me to get my creative juices flowing. It shows that if you think it… if you have that idea… you can make it happen,” she says.

Merck is a proud partner of myGwork, the LGBTQ+ business community. Find out more about job opportunities at Merck.