INNSiDE by Melia Liverpool review: ‘A breath of fresh air in the lofty heights of Merseyside’

Tucked away in a Liverpool side street, it’s easy to miss INNSiDe as a mere passer by. However, once you enter the building on Old Hall Street, you’re quickly embraced by cosy, modern furniture and a huge open-plan restaurant and bar helmed by celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo (his own-brand wines are branded Vino D’Acampo which just feels the most perfectly silly play on words).

My keycard got me a room on the 14th floor, joy. Knowing I was going to be in for a treat view-wise made my stay instantly more thrilling. The rooms themselves have everything you need for a relaxing stay, with little forgotten about in the way of facilities. There were even some dainty desserts greeting me upon entering. The loveliest touch after a stuffy journey up from London.

I’d been placed in one of the hotel chain’s River View Rooms, complete with a fabulous king-sized bed. It’s undoubtedly a room that screams style and flair. The position of the room allowed me to admire the panoramic views of the River Mersey from the comfort of my bed.

Memorable and helpful touches inside the rooms include: a free, well-stocked minibar, USB charging points, a calming workspace and comfy sofa which transforms into a sofa bed if needed.

My only gripe in the otherwise beautiful room was the lack of privacy available. When it came to the shower facilities, guests are offered an incredible rainshower. But it is in open view of the rest of the bedroom. Meanwhile, a loo was placed behind closed doors.

Liverpool itself offers up an unrivalled location for a cultural break in the UK. Reminders of The Beatles were everywhere, to start. I was lucky enough to be visiting the city during the Eurovision Song Contest, which Liverpool hosted on behalf of Ukraine. And what an incredible job they did.

While my main focus remained on all things Eurovision, INNSiDe acted as an enviable base point, with attractions such as the the British Music Experience, Museum of Liverpool and Tate Liverpool all within a short walking distance. As are Liverpool’s gorgeous selection of LGBTQ+ bars and clubs.

The highlight of this establishment surely has to be the 18th floor Sky Bar. I’d probably picked the worst day to try it out for the first time. There was rain aplenty, but you can just tell how beautiful this would be when it all comes together on a summer’s day. This venue is sure to play host to the most spectacular sunsets.

Elsewhere in the hotel, guests can also enjoy a 24-hour hotel gym, high-speed Wi-Fi, creative meeting rooms, room service and dry cleaning services on offer.

Meanwhile on the food front, guests are offered up an incredibly varied buffet breakfast in the morning. Whether you fancy a continental selection, full English, or slightly lighter combination of fruit, yoghurts and cereals, you’ll find it all here.

For the rest of the day, you can sample D’Acampo’s dishes in the downstairs restaurant. The (obviously) Italian menu offered a selection of pasta, salads, meat and fish dishes and more. I enjoyed a chicken caesar salad (£16.75) and a side of truffle cheese fires (£5.50), along with a perfectly chilled Pinot Grigio. It was all a bit on the pricier side (the cheapest appetiser is at £8.50). But the food was tasty and fresh and served in good time. A lunch and early evening menu offers up two courses for £22.50, or three for £27.50.

The hotel’s reception team are friendly and attentive with all guests, 24-hours a day. I was offered, without asking, a place to store bags as I undertook a final day of exploring in the buzzing Eurovision host city. Two nights accommodation in this beautiful space was such a pleasure. I’d definitely love to make a trip back. Even if it’s just to know I’ll be guaranteed a good night’s sleep…

