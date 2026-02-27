How My Time in Finance Strengthened My Connection to the LGBTQ+ Community

How can a company’s commitment to inclusivity impact its employees’ experience? In a candid conversation with myGwork, Frank from Fisher Investments shares his journey of personal and professional growth, shedding light on his experiences within the financial industry and the LGBTQ+ community. He also discusses his significant contributions to Fisher’s Pride employee resource group, highlighting the importance of inclusivity and allyship in the workplace and beyond.

Tell us about your background and career journey leading up to your current role at Fisher Investments.

I grew up in Rhode Island and later moved to Florida for college, where I graduated with a degree in Aviation Business Administration. I joined Fisher Investments as an Onboarding Coordinator in our Washington office and spent four years in that department before transitioning to my current role as a Portfolio Evaluation Team Leader.

Fisher also gave me the opportunity to move across the country twice—first to Texas, then to Florida—which was an unexpected benefit. Each role and relocation shaped my development and broadened my perspective, and I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had across the firm.

What initially drew you to your role at Fisher? How has the role aligned with your expectations going in?

Fisher approached me during my senior year of college. Having always envisioned a career in aviation, I was initially unsure about pursuing a role in finance. I imagined the industry as a place where you had to conform to a certain look and personality. I was relieved to find that Fisher was the complete opposite; I’ve never felt the need to hide my identity.

I’ve been deeply impressed by the people I have met, as well as the professionalism and energy of the office environment. The culture feels like a blend of the strong values I admired in both corporate and family-owned settings I’ve previously worked in.

Every role I’ve held at Fisher has far exceeded my expectations. I often say my Fisher journey—four roles in three offices over six years—is a testament to the breadth of opportunity available here. Fisher has consistently supported my growth and opened doors I never imagined for myself.

How does Fisher Investments strive for inclusivity and provide an open space for LGBTQ+ employees?

At Fisher, one of our core values is “Values Differences,” meaning we recognize the value of different perspectives and strive to create a climate where our differences are supported. And it’s not just something the firm says—it’s an expectation of every employee. We commit to building a culture where everyone feels welcome and respected.

Can you talk about your involvement in the employee resource groups at Fisher?

Shortly after I joined the firm, Fisher launched its employee resource groups to help employees with similar backgrounds connect with one another. I’ve had the privilege of serving as a leader of the Pride group since its inception, and that involvement has been one of the most meaningful parts of my professional life. As a leader, I collaborate with LGBTQ+ colleagues and allies globally to help create community, connection, and learning opportunities across our global offices.

What types of events and support does the Pride group offer employees?

The Pride group offers a range of events designed to educate, support, and bring people together. These include informal social gatherings, such as a holiday party and events where employees can share their personal stories. We also host discussions on timely topics and areas of interest raised by our members.

Is there anything we haven’t discussed already that you would like to include?

I’d like to recognize the role allyship has played throughout my career, and how grateful I am to work for an organization that encourages employees to bring their full selves to work. The support of colleagues, both within and outside the LGBTQ+ community, has had a profound impact on my experience at Fisher.

My involvement with Pride has shown me the impact genuine inclusion can have, not just on professional growth, but on confidence, connection, and community. Meaningful progress happens when we work together, and I’m excited to see how we will build on the momentum we’ve established in the years ahead.

