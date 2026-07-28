Eight homeware and furnishings to make your indoor and outdoor spaces that little bit more chic

Homeware is taking the gays by storm, adding the finishing touches to many a humble abode. Here, Attitude has put together a list of our furnishing hot picks, from luxurious-looking fabrics and fun drinkware to stylish garden additions.

De Le Cuona’s Woven Earth collection (Image: de Le Cuona)

Bring global craftsmanship home with de Le Cuona’s latest textile collection, Woven Earth. Inspired by landscapes spanning Peru, China and South Africa, it translates natural textures into tactile, elevated fabrics – from superfine wool sheers to chunky woven cloth – in a sun-warmed palette rooted in founder Bernie de Le Cuona’s South African heritage.

Designed for both modern and classic interiors, and built on century-old craft traditions, every piece reflects what de Le Cuona describes as the idea that “true beauty comes from process.” The range can be made into curtains, and some of it is also suitable for upholstery too – perfect for creating your very own bespoke interior.

Drinkware but make it hot

M&S’s bone china cups (Image: M&S) Le Creuset’s stoneware cafetière (Image: Le Creuset) Seletti’s Estetico Quotidiano milk jug (Image: Seletti)

M&S’s bone china cups



Available in a stunning bright pink or mint stripe with gold-tone rims, M&S’s bone china cups and saucers are bold enough to brighten any garden table.



Le Creuset’s stoneware cafetière



Le Creuset’s stoneware cafetière holds a litre of coffee and comes in a range of colours to match any interior (or exterior). Scratch-resistant and built to last.



Seletti’s Estetico Quotidiano milk jug



Taking its cues from a disposable carton, Seletti’s Estetico Quotidiano milk jug is rendered in durable borosilicate glass, for a kitsch way to pour.

Cole & Son x Vivienne Westwood wallpaper (Image: Cole & Son)

Luxury British wallpaper house Cole & Son has collaborated with Vivienne Westwood on a capsule collection of eight designs across 31 colourways, hand-painted and printed entirely within Great Britain. Drawing on the fashion house’s celebrated print archives, the range translates decades of Westwood’s distinctive design language into wall coverings, from hand-rendered stripes and the signature MacAndreas tartan to graphic leopard prints and the squiggle that became one of the brand’s most recognisable motifs. Cole & Son’s artists used traditional techniques including strié and moiré to give each design depth, texture and movement.

Stylish garden additions

M&S’s wicker picnic hamper (Image: M&S) Habitat martini glasses (Image: Habitat) Kettler’s Cora sun lounger (Image: John Lewis)

M&S’s wicker picnic hamper



A traditional wicker picnic hamper with two side sections, a cotton lining and a holder for two wine bottles. The foldable handles keep it looking classic, from the park to the beach.



Habitat martini glasses



Cobalt blue stems give Habitat’s set of four hand-blown martini glasses a modern twist on the classic silhouette. Perfect for garden gossiping.



Kettler’s Cora sun lounger



Kettler’s Cora sun lounger has three reclining positions and is built from naturally weather-resistant acacia wood, with a cushion in rose grey/natural that repels rain.

This is two features appearing in issue 370 and 371 of Attitude magazine, on sale in print and digital now. Order Attitude magazine issue 371 in print now, or in digital on the links below on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.