How Heated Rivalry turned ‘the cottage’ into Canada’s hottest travel trend

“The cottage” has officially entered its main-character era.

Thanks to Heated Rivalry, the humble Canadian abode has become one of TV’s most emotionally loaded locations – and fans are desperate to experience it for themselves. The idyllic Muskoka cottage that anchors the show’s finale has sparked wanderlust well beyond the screen, turning fictional rivalry into very real travel plans.

And the data backs it up.

Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) at the cabin in Muskoka (Image: Crave)

Fans are booking the rivalry IRL

According to new search data from Expedia, destinations featured in Heated Rivalry are seeing a sharp rise in interest as viewers look to follow the story into the real world.

Muskoka District — home of the cottage: +110%

Boston — Team R's hometown: +85%

— Team R’s hometown: Montreal — Team H’s home ice: +65%

— Team H’s home ice: Toronto — filming hotspot for many of the show’s most heated moments: +55%

Muskoka, the lake-filled district north of Toronto, has more than doubled in search interest – proof that the show’s emotional core has resonated just as strongly as its on-ice drama.

While the series pits Boston against Montreal, fans appear especially drawn to Boston’s real-world pull, even though Toronto frequently stands in front of the camera.

Hockey superstars Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) meeting on the hotel roof. (Image: Sky)

Where the drama actually happens: hotels, not ice rinks

Because Heated Rivalry saves its most talked-about moments for after check-in, fans can now book stays in the very hotels where key scenes were filmed. Expedia has found these properties featured in the show.

SoHo Metropolitan Hotel, Toronto

Scene moment: The first off-ice rendezvous

Sleek, modern and perfectly placed for post-game plotting.

Park Hyatt Toronto

Scene moment: Rooftop heart-to-hearts and high-end hideaways

Five-star polish with skyline views made for late-night conversations.

Sheraton Hamilton Hotel

Scene moment: Awards ceremonies and league-night tension

Where official events spill into after-hours drama.

Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) with his parents after winning an award (Image: Sky)

The cottage that stole the show

For all the sparks flying in rival cities, the true heart of Heated Rivalry lives lakeside.

Fans looking to recreate the show’s most intimate moments can book real Canadian cottages on Expedia — perfect for a private summer escape that feels cinematic without trying too hard.

Fictional rivalry, real-world Impact

Expedia’s data makes one thing clear: one of TV’s most talked-about rivalries is reshaping how fans travel. Whether viewers are backing Boston, Montreal, or simply craving a lakeside escape worthy of a finale, Heated Rivalry has turned screen obsession into suitcases packed.