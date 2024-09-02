HCA Healthcare’s Ashleigh Evans on trans inclusivity: ‘I think the younger generations to come are going to fix it’

Ashleigh Evans, service desk team lead at HCA Healthcare UK (HCA UK), has always been a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion. She opens up about how this led to her desire to encourage education in the workplace, as well as personal advocacy, including the immense pride felt for her trans twin brother.

Growing up in a Welsh-speaking village and attending a primary school where speaking English was discouraged, Ashleigh developed a firm appreciation for Welsh culture and language. Despite new challenges presented by her transition to an English-speaking high school. Ashleigh characterises her childhood as one filled with love and support thanks to her tight-knit family relationships. She reminisces about a smooth coming out experience with her family, particularly her parents, who embraced her identity as a gay woman with warmth. “It really was just exactly how I would’ve wanted it to go. I just came home one day to my parents and said, ‘I’ve met a girl. I’ve got a girlfriend now.’ And it was fine, that was really it. There was no ‘coming out’ needed.”

Describing her LGBTQ+ journey, Ashleigh recalls a gradual change from identifying as bisexual – as she has formed emotional attachments to men in the past – to now feeling more comfortable in her identity as a gay woman. Ashleigh also speaks fondly of her twin brother George, who is trans. Not only is she thankful for the shared experience of growing up LGBTQ+, but she also expresses pride towards George’s impactful work in the community. George garners millions of views on social media, powerfully using his voice to advocate for the trans community.

“We all know how taboo being gay was in the 80s. Nowadays, the taboo is being trans and non-binary” (Image: Provided)

“We all know how taboo being gay was in the 80s. Nowadays, the taboo is being trans and non-binary,” she points out. “Now more than ever, we need to stand with them. Especially trans women of colour. These are the people who need our support now.” After completing university, Ashleigh ventured into IT support, drawn to the intersection of healthcare and technology. Demonstrating a knack for resolving a diverse range of technical issues faced by healthcare professionals and corporate staff, she swiftly secured a role on the service desk at HCA UK. Five years into her career, Ashleigh was promoted to team lead, honouring her commitment to making a positive impact through supporting colleagues and technical expertise. “Being promoted to team lead was just so lovely. I really fell in love with my job, and I’d been waiting and waiting for more responsibility.”

Sharing standout moments in her role at HCA UK so far, Ashleigh was the proud receiver of the Runner-Up accolade for the 365 Hero Awards in 2021. Another career highlight was her involvement in representing HCA UK at the National Diversity Awards, where the company was nominated for ‘Diverse Company of the Year’.

HCA’s London office (Image: Provided)

As a key figure in HCA UK ’s Pride group, Ashleigh spoke passionately about the importance of education within the workplace. She emphasises the positive impact of awareness for the LGBTQ+ community through means of empathy and understanding. Ashleigh attributes the evolution of the Pride group to increased education around LGBTQ+ issues.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of community-driven initiatives like the Pride group, she highlights grassroots efforts as key to driving positive change and aims to fiercely advocate for more inclusive language and understanding of the LGBTQ+ community within the workplace.

A matter close to her heart, Ashleigh draws attention to the need for gender-affirming care and other resources specifically for the trans community. She expresses her hopes for the future of the well-being of the trans community and aims to advocate for enhanced recognition, education, and policy implementation to ensure the safety of trans people everywhere. Ashleigh believes that the younger generation will act with more empathy, education and understanding in their hearts, and holds out hope for a better world.

“I’ve got no worries about the future,” she ponders. “I think the younger generations to come are going to fix it. It’s really just about educating the people in work now, which I think, and hope is going well. We just need to keep pushing it.”

