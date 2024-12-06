Grindr has shared its annual collection of data revealing fascinating user habits, from sexual roles by country to the truth about taps.

The service – used mostly by gay and bi men as well as other members of the LGBTQ community, and men who have sex with men – averages over three million users a day.

Among the key insights was ‘trans’ being the second most searched for tag, and total chats sent so far in 2024 exceeding 130 billion. Taps sent are at a comparatively low 10 billion and total albums shared exceed 2 billion.

The UK, Ireland, the US, Australia and Mexico having the ‘Highest Percent of Fem Tops’, respectively, with France, Canada, Germany, Brazil and Switzerland having the highest percent of hung bottoms.

Highest percent of top users



Jordan

Greece

US

Singapore

Peru

Highest percent of bottom users



South Africa

South Korea

Japan

Vietnam

Denmark

Highest percent of vers users



Finland

Austria

Germany

Australia

Hungary

Highest percent of side users



Singapore

Philippines

Japan

New Zealand

Australia

The top five most roamed to destination were New York City, London, Paris, Miami, and Los Angeles.

The most popular tag displayed was ‘discreet’, followed by ‘bi’, ‘FWB, ‘kissing and ‘oral’.

Meanwhile, the most popular tags searched were ‘hung’, ‘trans’, ‘BB’, ‘dom’ and ‘feet’.

The countries with the highest percent of open relationships were as follows: South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands and Denmark.