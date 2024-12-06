Grindr reveals countries with most ‘fem tops’ and ‘hung bottoms’ – as ‘trans’ ranks second in searched tags
Total chats sent so far in 2024 exceed 130 billion, while taps sent are at a comparatively low 10 billion - 'no taps' indeed!
Grindr has shared its annual collection of data revealing fascinating user habits, from sexual roles by country to the truth about taps.
The service – used mostly by gay and bi men as well as other members of the LGBTQ community, and men who have sex with men – averages over three million users a day.
Among the key insights was ‘trans’ being the second most searched for tag, and total chats sent so far in 2024 exceeding 130 billion. Taps sent are at a comparatively low 10 billion and total albums shared exceed 2 billion.
The UK, Ireland, the US, Australia and Mexico having the ‘Highest Percent of Fem Tops’, respectively, with France, Canada, Germany, Brazil and Switzerland having the highest percent of hung bottoms.
Highest percent of top users
Jordan
Greece
US
Singapore
Peru
Highest percent of bottom users
South Africa
South Korea
Japan
Vietnam
Denmark
Highest percent of vers users
Finland
Austria
Germany
Australia
Hungary
Highest percent of side users
Singapore
Philippines
Japan
New Zealand
Australia
The top five most roamed to destination were New York City, London, Paris, Miami, and Los Angeles.
The most popular tag displayed was ‘discreet’, followed by ‘bi’, ‘FWB, ‘kissing and ‘oral’.
Meanwhile, the most popular tags searched were ‘hung’, ‘trans’, ‘BB’, ‘dom’ and ‘feet’.
The countries with the highest percent of open relationships were as follows: South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands and Denmark.