Great Scotland Yard Hotel: Tasteful five-star luxury built on getting the basics right

It’s a sweltering 29 degrees in central London when I enter the Great Scotland Yard Hotel in early September. The last throes of summer have most people clawing for a spot of cool shade.

Walking into the plush foyer I’m greeted by a cool wave of air-conditioned air. It’s the reverse of that wave of heat you’re often greeted by when leaving some Mediterranean airport.

All manner of artwork adorn the foyer including a rather imposing chair, the back of which resembles a large rhino. Much of the artwork decorating the ground floor has been purchased from Koestler Arts, the UK’s best-known prison arts charity. The current array shares the theme ‘Inside’ with works exploring the mind, dreams, nightmares, and thoughts and feelings. Some of the remaining decor playfully nods to the hotel’s name adding an extra level of charm.

The Great Scotland Yard Hotel (Image: Provided) The lobby (Image: Provided) The lobby (Image: Provided) The Parlour (Image: Provided) A premium room (Image: Provided) A bathroom (Image: Provided)

The Premium King rooms are nicely proportioned at 288 sq ft. They feel intimate and comfortable yet spacious. With a simply divine and more than comfortable super king-size bed it’s hard to have a bad night here. The bedrooms are clean-lined and decorated with calming neutral tones, helping guests settle in with ease.

Walking around the bed lights illuminate the way into the gorgeous and marbled two-sink bathroom with marble herringbone floors. Everything feels classy and elegant, with strong hints of heritage design in the 1820’s Grade II listed building with Edwardian and Victorian architecture.

The bathroom also comes with a walk-in shower and a separate toilet cubicle. Smart toilets can be a bit disconcerting, especially when they’re not expected and they immediately start whirring upon approach. A heated seat and extra facilities certainly make for an interesting experience.

The 40 Elephants Bar (Image: Provided)

After freshening up I venture down to The 40 Elephants, the hotel’s bar, where a friend and I try out the bartenders’ skills. I can happily report that they are top-notch. While my friend opts for a dry martini with a twist, I’m indecisive. I’m asked a few questions; Do I want something sweet or not? With what spirit? And how strong do I like it? The bartender quickly produces a refreshing rum-based cocktail with pineapple juice. It goes down a treat and does the bartending team credit that they were able to tailor a drink from very little information.

For our second round, my friend gets the same again while I go for an espresso martini. A different bartender, Antoine, recommends trying tequila rather than vodka. It tastes just as good with added notes of vanilla, which I’m told comes from the barrel the tequila has been aged in.

The bar offers an array of nibbles and bites as well as small dishes, so it’s possible to spend the entire night in the classy establishment or as a precursor to eating in the hotel’s flagship restaurant, The Yard.

The Parlour (Image: Provided)

The restaurant is also where breakfast takes place between 7 and 11am. After that guests are able to eat at The Parlour down the hall. The Yard offers a fairly standard breakfast menu with the usual buffet of fresh fruit salad, pastries, and cereals. Guests also have a menu to choose from including a full English breakfast, which this reviewer chooses minus black pudding and is satisfying, to say the least.

Nestled just moments away from some of London’s most iconic landmarks, as well as the thriving theatre scene, the Great Scotland Yard Hotel offers five-star luxury without throwing it in your face. Combining history with contemporary design in a tasteful mix there’s a quiet assuredness about what the hotel has to offer. It gets the basics right and therefore ensures guests have a comfortable stay. Indeed, I walk away wishing I was staying another night.

