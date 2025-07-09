The gay and bi men (and allies) of Mexico City in various states of dress – in 8 images

Elska, a project dedicated to exploring the world and its men through a gay lens, has just released its 53rd edition, focused on the queer men of Mexico City and their allies.

“Over the past year, more of our readers have requested us to make an issue in Mexico City than anywhere else, so we had to give the people what they wanted,” says Elska editor, writer and chief photographer Liam Campbell.

Edmundo M (Image: Elska) Lucius A (Image: Elska) Ray M (Image: Elska)

“This marks our fifth time featuring a Latin American location, and yet again, the results have exceeded all expectations. The mixture of vibrant queer life and gorgeous men makes this part of the world the ideal stomping ground for Elska.”

Fernando G (Image: Elska)

Angel M (Image: Elska)

“The openness of people here seemed to lead to a certain audaciousness as well. For only the second time in our 53rd issue history, every participant in Elska Mexico City opted to bare all for their photoshoots. What’s more, there wasn’t the least bit of nervousness or even any coyness, only freeness and pride.

Jalil M (Image: Elska) Issac C (Image: Elska) Alfonso T (Image: Elska)

“I’m almost tempted to make all future Elskas in South America — it’s just so refreshing to immerse oneself in a community that is so positive and liberated!”

For more information, visit ElskaMagazine.com.