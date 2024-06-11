Drag Race UK’s Crystal marks Pride with stunning set of ‘alternative’ portraits

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Crystal has commissioned a stunning set of portraits to celebrate “the alternative, queer side to Pride,” sharing them exclusively with Attitude.

Featuring the star herself alongside her MIMI’s family – Crystal’s legendary East London queer club night – the nine snaps showcase queer excellence in all its diverse glory, captured by photographer Matt Ford.

“MIMI’s has been going for over 10 years in various capacities, and queer liberation is at the heart of what we do,” Crystal tells Attitude.

Crystal (Image: Matt Ford) Freida Slaves (Image: Matt Ford) Deeva D (Image: Matt Ford)

“What I love about our event is that it’s truly mixed, with so many queer bodies and genders having an amazing time and seeing an amazing show. And what makes us special is our diversity of talent – it’s not just a drag show; it covers stripping, circus, drag, DJs, dance.”

Crystal using platform to “talk about the social justice issues I’m so passionate about in private” since libel win

Crystal made headlines earlier this year for winning a libel case against Laurence Fox following a High Court battle, after the broadcaster branded her and former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake “paedophiles” on social media.

Lady Noelia (Image: Matt Ford) Danny Ash (Image: Matt Ford) Anna Gold (Image: Matt Ford)

Since then, Crystal says she’s been using her newfound voice to “talk about the social justice issues I’m so passionate about in private,” sharing her own content on Instagram and even popping up as commentator on the likes of Sky News and the Metro.

She explains: “It feels like it coincides with a real increase in people being politically engaged online. It really feels different right now and I think a lot of people are waking up to injustices – not just here in the UK but around the world.

“It feels like a return to the grassroots origins of Pride, which is something that’s been lost in recent years. It’s really electric and makes me excited for the future.”

Baby Lame (Image: Matt Ford) Lucinda B Hind (Image: Matt Ford) Zaki Musa (Image: Matt Ford)

Outside of Pride month, the star advises members of the community and beyond to “stay involved – attend UK Black Pride, Trans+ Pride … vote! Pride is political and the political should be happening year-round.”

MIMI’s BIG PRIDE BANGER tickets

MIMI’s BIG PRIDE BANGER is taking place at London’s Troxy on 29 June, 9PM – 4AM. The event will feature camp icons The Cheeky Girls and Booty Luv, as well as a host of stunning MIMI’s performers. Tickets are available via OutSavvy and Dice.