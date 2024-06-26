Former Disney star Dan Benson has reflected on his journey from TV to adult content.

Benson, who played Zeke Beakerman on Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007-2012, joined the platform in 2022. He has since amassed a following of 210,000 subscribers.

Discussing in a recent interview the moment that sparked the career change, the 36-year-old said the breaking point was having his nudes appear on the internet.

“I tired to attack each of these websites one by one” – Dan Benson

“Plenty of young, dumb, male celebrities have been caught up in having their nudes leak online,” Benson told TMZ.

“What really, really p***ed me off was the fact that there were websites out there that were selling my nudes and making money off it.”

“I tried to take them all down,” Benson explained. “I tried to attack each of these websites one by one.

“But every time I would do that and have one taken down, four more would pop up… I quickly realised it was impossible. I just got tired of fighting it.”

Added Benson: “I was like: why? why am I fighting this?”

Last year the star – whose screen credits also include Rick and Morty and Killing Diaz – told Page Six that although he’s straight, he believes “99 percent” of his followers are gay men.

“I am straight, [but] I’m very comfortable making content for gay men – I specifically make content for gay men,” Benson told the outlet.

He furthermore added: “There’s a huge stigma that if you have anything to do with experiencing orgasm through your butt, you’re gay.

“But that’s absolutely not true.”