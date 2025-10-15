Deutsche Bank’s Prasad Hattikudur on finding confidence, building community and driving change

As a Director at Deutsche Bank, Prasad Hattikudur has dedicated himself not just to his role in Group Chief Operating Office supporting Compliance and Anti-Financial Crime, but also to building a workplace culture where authenticity and representation are at the forefront. He spoke to myGwork about the importance of visibility, and the importance of greater inclusivity in workplaces and society alike.

Growing up in bustling Bombay, Prasad’s early years were deeply rooted in a close-knit community surrounded by family and neighbours. A small but competitive environment, it pushed him to find his own path – one that would eventually lead him far beyond the familiar streets of home. “Growing up, life often felt like a constant comparison,” he recalls. “You’re always striving to meet expectations set by others. But I came to realise that I thrive when I lean into what makes me unique. Discovering a passion for languages like French was a turning point. It gave me confidence at a time when academics didn’t come easily.”

His academic and professional journey took him from India to the UK, where he completed his MBA at Aston Business School. Despite the challenges along the way – in particular, feeling the ingrained weight of societal expectations – the experience also taught him the importance of community and support networks. “Meeting people from different walks of life, especially during my first international trip to France as part of Lions club exchange program, which helped me broaden my horizon,” Prasad says. “It was the first time I understood how diverse and inspiring the world truly really is.”

(Image: Provided)

His career at Deutsche Bank spans over 13 years, which speaks to his dedication and growth within the organisation. “Deutsche Bank has been my first and only company in the UK,” he shares proudly. Over the years, his roles have evolved, but one thing remained constant: his desire to encourage a culture of inclusivity. When he moved teams and worked alongside an openly out and proud colleague, it opened new doors for his own confidence, and fuelled his drive to create a more inclusive environment for everyone. “Seeing someone who was completely unapologetic about who they are gave me the courage to live authentically,” Prasad reflects.

This sense of visibility is something he champions passionately, especially through Deutsche Bank’s Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). Prasad’s involvement in running the UK chapter of dbPride and leading efforts around allyship has been a natural extension of that belief – creating spaces where others can feel safe, supported, and empowered.

“I lived in Bombay during the period when Section 377 imposed restrictions on personal freedoms. But even then, there was a vibrant community where people were able to find friends and support each other.” He emphasises how important representation and peer support are, especially for marginalised groups trying to navigate complex and ever-shifting societal landscapes.

(Image: Provided)

His work in allyship at Deutsche Bank is a powerful example of how small actions can generate enormous impact. “We’ve focused on education – hosting panels, sharing stories, and encouraging colleagues to understand intersectionality,” he explains. “Diversity isn’t a one-shade concept; it’s different threads. Talking about one element doesn’t do justice to the full picture.”

What’s clear from his story is that authentic representation can be a real catalyst for change. “Visibility is the biggest confidence booster,” he states, going on to describe how seeing someone who looks like you, or shares your background, sends a powerful message: you belong here. “That domino effect can inspire others to follow suit.”

His leadership has also been recognised through awards – such as being named a Diversity Champion of the year at the 2025 British Diversity Awards – and his dedication continues to drive tangible progress. “Winning the diversity award was a proud moment,” he says, “but what matters more is recognising that we all have a platform, and it is our responsibility to serve as better allies. This commitment produces a ripple effect— more colleagues feeling comfortable, more conversations about inclusion happening openly.”

Looking to the future of equality and inclusion, Prasad emphasises the importance of continued education and, most notably in the current climate, encouraging empathy.

“We need to remind each other that we are all humans—and everyone, from any background, deserves respect, kindness, and the freedom to be who they are.”

