Deos Mykonos hotel review: Utter bliss and simple luxury

After a day full of exploration of Mykonos, there isn’t much that can compare to sitting on a quiet terrace staring out across the Aegean Sea as the sun sets. The sky is lit up with magnificent shades of fiery orange, warm yellow, and rich gold. There’s a freshly made cocktail, brimming with fresh pineapple and sharp tequila, in hand. It’s utter bliss. Such is what I find myself thinking as I relax into one of the Deos’ comfy outdoor sofas.

Deos is among the latest in the ever-growing Myconian Collection of hotels on this most famous of Greek islands. It’s the twelfth from the brand with more on the way very soon. When Attitude arrives in May it’s still early on in the season, and just days after the hotel officially opened, meaning there’s a fresh feel about the place.

A superb view of Mykonos from Deos (Image: Provided) Deos (Image: Provided) The pool at Deos (Image: Provided) Sana Spa (Image: Provided) A bedroom (Image: Provided) A bathroom (Image: Provided)

Bookshelves in the communal seating area next to the Epico restaurant are still to be filled, almost inviting guests to add to them with their only trinkets and memories. The fact that only children aged 12 and above are allowed to stay is also welcome for those who wish to switch off and relax without the threat of being splashed as they lounge by the pool or disrupted as they enjoy the hotel’s fine cuisine.

The hotel has been constructed and laid out like a small hamlet of properties with courtyards keeping everyone connected. The main hub of the hotel is moments from every room. The whole hotel has a modern, smart, and elegant design with clean edges, neutral colours, and natural materials. Yet it also maintains that characteristic charming Greek sensibility. All over alabaster lamps emit a warm glow in contrast to the cooler surfaces that dominate Deos and the night-time lighting makes the whole place seem like a heavenly setting.

“Chef Ilias Maslaris profiles the best local produce and flavours of the Mediterranean possible”

There are 40 rooms in total, half of which have private pools while the rest have a hot tub on their private verandas. The rooms are spacious and discreet, even at the most basic level, and come with marshmallow-soft beds and pillows, snug covers, and powerful showers. In a sensible effort towards sustainability, Deos allows guests to choose whether they want bed sheets and towels changed daily using a card to signpost their preference. Towels left hanging won’t be collected by housekeeping staff and unless indicated otherwise bed linen will be changed after a guest’s third night.

In another smart effort to be more sustainable the hotel’s roofs are covered in plants which, in addition to improving the view, keep rooms cool. Deos comes with all the usual amenities – a gym, an outdoor bar, a pool (soon to be heated, and it’s salt water – FYI) as well as the Sana Spa. The ultimate space for relaxation, a range of luxury spa treatments are offered using St Barth, Elemis, and Augustin Bader products. I opt for the 55-minute deep tissue muscle relaxation using Elemis’ Muscle Ease Active Body Oil. Antonius the masseur deftly untangles all the knots and relieves any ounce of stress, leaving me in a deep state of zen as I rest by the indoor pool afterward.

One of the verandas with a hot tub at Deos (Image: Provided)

Deos’ Epico restaurant offers fine dining with the most amazing views of the Aegean. Over the course of my stay, I’m treated to almost everything on the á la carte menu. Executive chef Ilias Maslaris profiles the best local produce and flavours of the Mediterranean possible with dishes ranging from fresh fish and seafood to tender and juicy lamb chops. The hotel’s frozen yoghurt with fruit is utterly delectable and makes for the perfect palette cleanser after any of the rich and flavourful dishes. The grilled lamb chops are well worth a try and come served with a healthy portion of country fries, pita bread, and a heaping of tzatziki. You can’t go wrong and Epico gets it spot on. Breakfast is served between 07:30 and 10:00 am daily with a buffet soon to be provided. Guests can also enjoy light snacks and drinks by the pool throughout the day.

Aside from its reputation as something of a party destination, there are other more chilled activities to enjoy on Mykonos. Deos showcases these as excursions guests can book, the first our group of journalists try out is a visit to a local farm, Rizes. This old and traditional farmstead is still working with a thriving café and restaurant that, like Deos, uses produce grown on the land. Bread is freshly made and, after a quick tour, is served alongside the best olive oil I’ve probably ever tasted as well as a delicious homemade onion pie, and bread husks with juicy tomatoes on top. People can come for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and it is highly recommended.

“Deos has thought carefully about offering guests a chance to experience a relaxing alternative pace of life”

The next excursion sees our group take the short 8-minute walk from Deos into the old town (a shuttle buggy can also take guests to and from the hotel) where we meet Amarillis, our guide for the afternoon. Together we wander the old town venturing into the sidestreets where we gently meander along. Part of the charm of the old town is that despite looking like everyone is crammed in, it never feels claustrophobic. It could be a different experience in peak season.

Among the highlights we discover is the tranquility of the Manto Garden café, with its outdoor cinema and special guest pelican Petros III who lives an enviable life of being walked twice a day and is fed by everyone. After that, we head off on a boat to the nearby island of Delos. The island was made famous thanks to the gods Artemis and Apollo and is one of the largest archaeological sites in the world. Staggeringly, only one-sixth of the site on the island has been excavated with maps indicating the scale of the city that once stood here.

A bedroom with a view (Image: Provided)

Amarillis makes for a brilliant tour guide as she guides through the ruined streets reduced to rubble thanks to Roman plunderings. In an activity many would make dull and tiring, Amarillis is able to recreate a real sense of place. You can imagine the buildings that once stood where now there are piles of stones. You can almost hear the echoes of children running in the streets, market vendors selling their goods, and the other humdrum of the daily life of a long-forgotten community. And you can feel the wonder of the people brought here by myth and legend. While very much ancient history, it all feels tangible, the mark of a good tour guide. As the sun sets on yet another day and the waves crash upon the shoreline, an overwhelming sense of calm and peace washes over me as I take in another splendid view.

This is my takeaway from the trip, that Deos has thought carefully about offering guests a chance to properly detach from their usual life and troubles and experience a relaxing alternative pace of life free of work emails, calls, and commuting. This runs throughout the hotel’s design, amenities, friendly staff, and service through to the activities guests can enjoy, all of which succeed in making me think there’s nothing else to go back to. The next day, as I pack my bags ready to return home, I find myself longing for just another day to enjoy the delights of Deos. Another chance to enjoy the food, the views, and the peace.

deosmykonos.gr